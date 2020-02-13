Front clock

Mark Spitznagel of Universa Investments is preparing for the next big drop, but he says he’ll be fine if it never comes. See whole story.

These cities are most susceptible to shocks from WeWorks suffering (note: not New York or San Francisco)

According to a new DBRS Morningstar report, cities that are most prone to retreat in the enthusiasm for office space sparked by the rise of WeWork are not New York and San Francisco, although the two coastal cities have the largest flexible office space in the U.S. footprints. See whole story.

He short-circuited Tesla for his customers last month – obviously it wasn’t going very well

Betting against Tesla has paid off well in the past. Not in January. Just ask Tom Claugus from GMT Capital about it. See whole story.

How Democrats got stuck on a presidential candidate for the first time in 68 years

Controversial convention, here we come? With only two nomination competitions for Democratic presidents in 2020 in history books, experts are beginning to speculate that for the first time since the 1950s, no candidate will win the magical number of delegates when they first vote at this summer convention. See whole story.

OK, boomers and millennials: this next wave of home buyers is coming quickly

Gen Z is already influencing mortgage loans and construction companies, Sanjiv Das writes. See whole story.

MARKETWATCH PERSONAL FINANCING

Every fourth person buys Valentine’s Day gifts for their pets, and almost half admit that they cuddle more with their dog than with their partner. See whole story.