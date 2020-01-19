This is Darth Vader, as voiced by Frank Costanza

advertisement

This could actually be more scary than listening to James Earl Jones to be fair. At least with Jones you get the feeling that he is measured in his actions and threats and that he is safe enough that there must be a reason why he is failing, but with Frank Costanza, huh boy. It could be something as incidental as something out of place in his home that triggers it, and at this point it’s a pretty quick countdown to the coming explosion. Of course, it’s a constant explosion that seems ready to jump off at any moment. It is kind of crazy to think that Frank Costanza is someone you want power for, not to mention a possible end of the world if he could stifle the life of anyone who got on his bad side. Of course, it could be worse, the Force could live in someone like Kramer or George, and things would REALLY get out of hand quickly. At least with Frank there are moments of clarity when you can convince the fleeting old man that it is better to stay calm than to fly off the hook with something that bothers him. After all, the stereotypical image that some people have of older people is that they are slow, both in language and in movement. Of course there are exceptions, as many of us know, because fire and passion don’t always fade with age. Lori Dorn from the laughing squid obviously has a kick of it too.

Even if you think about it, Darth Vader was not insanely old when he finally came to an end, since he was quite a young man in the Clone Wars and when A New Hope had passed almost two decades ago. He was by no means young, but according to some sources, he was only 45 years old when he kicked, which means that he really wasn’t that old, since people in their forties in some circles are considered middle age and are still relatively young from older standards. To become something like Frank Costanza Darth Vader, you would have to be at least as old as Palpatine to be fair, because it really takes a bit of experience to be so rough. With all due respect to Frank, the old man was something of a sacred horror on the show when he really got going, and it’s no wonder that George between him and George’s mother turned out to be so neurotic and insecure. Combine that with the forces of power now and imagine what you could get, and you can easily imagine that even if George were granted power, he would have been too armed to use it.

As if the Skywalker family tree hadn’t been disturbed enough, right? Using Frank Constanza as a Vader would probably have made things more complicated than it would have created a galaxy that was afraid of a spirited old Sith Lord and at the same time was at risk of turning out to be children who became too much like him. How would that work when it came to balancing the armed forces? It’s a bit amusing because Anakin Skywalker should be the chosen one, then Luke should be the chosen one, and it even seems that Rey was expected to be the chosen one. ScreenRant’s Thomas Bacon has more to say on the subject. It is a big problem to transfer all of these expectations to a single person, no matter how tempting they are for a story, and the type of responsibility that “one” carries is usually too great for everyone. For Anakin, it conflicted with many people in the Jedi Temple, especially with a good number of masters, while alienating him from his Padawan colleagues in a way that Anakin did not allow to grow up in the order of many good, close friends. Furthermore, it might have given him a serious complex, fueling his arrogance and driving him to something that would eventually allow him to act like an idiot once in a while.

It was not a good idea to hang it on Luke because he was so late on the Jedi Way and he was also a little too stubborn and even astute what he could do. The skywalkers are not lacking in self-confidence, that much is clear, but neither did they have a habit of looking before jumping at times that were a big mistake. One might have thought that Rey would be largely immune to something like that since she wasn’t a skywalker, but obviously something like this was easy to understand for everyone since she started to become a Jedi, she too had the arrogant hint of survival that may have been been there, but became clearer the further she went to study. Fortunately, none of them could hold a candle to good old Frank.

