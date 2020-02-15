UEFA, which has been waving its paw far too long in the debate about financial fair play, has finally found its claws after banning Manchester City from the Champions League – but the ensuing fight is now gory and tedious.

The principles at both ends of the dispute are passionate and the focus of the sport. The protagonists are rich and powerful and their resources are almost unlimited.

This is soccer against City Football Group. A board of directors against one of the richest men in the world and his business empire, where everything is at stake and the best lawyers in the world are undoubtedly on standby.

One has to guess that the Uefa in their case must be pretty confident to even consider taking on the fight, and yet City is firmly convinced that they are innocent, victims of a witch hunt, and absolutely confident that they will be approved by the arbitral tribunal be relieved for sport (CAS).

The reason Uefa is so determined to act is that football’s view now is that violating the rules of financial fair play is tantamount to fraud – some call it financial doping.

The allegations that City has intentionally overvalued its sponsor earnings in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to Uefa between 2012 and 2016 are serious.

If proven, this would mean that City gets an edge over its rivals in European football through fraud outside the field.

For UEFA, which has already failed to file a similar claim against Paris St. Germain, losing this fight would be a major blow to its entire financial fair play system and would make clubs across Europe wonder if the system could ever be monitored.

For City, defeat would be just as catastrophic. The owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan has spent € 1.5 billion since arriving in City in 2008 and made no secret of the fact that his ultimate dream despite everything he has already achieved is that City is the Champions League wins.

The question of whether Pep Guardiola will stay if City’s European ban is upheld is not even the biggest concern for Manchester City fans. The main concern is whether Mansour will continue the project.

City legend Rodney Marsh was the first to raise the issue when he tweeted last night saying, “If this decision is confirmed, I wouldn’t be surprised if owner Sheikh Mansour sells the club.”

But before anyone gets carried away by this possibility, we take a moment to see exactly what – and who – Uefa is up against.

Sheikh Mansour is the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, half-brother of the current President of the United Arab Emirates, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan, Minister for Presidential Affairs in the United Arab Emirates, and a member of the royal family of Abu Dhabi.

His father was the Emir of Abu Dhabi, SH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Ak Nahyan, and his assets are said to exceed 4.25 billion euros.

A man who put so much into a football club, including the City Football Group’s investment in a whole family of other clubs – New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, Club Athletico Torque in Uruguay, and Girona FC in Spain – will not give up its investment so easily.

Even though the Uefa judicial chamber said City “did not cooperate in investigating this case”, there is every chance that the appeal punishment will at least be reduced – and no one is ruling out a more significant victory for City yet.

When PSG faced a similar charge – they belong to Qatar – an independent body found that they were not guilty and CAS banned the case from being resumed last year.

The example of AC Milan is also interesting. They were banned from European competition for two years for violating the rules of financial fair play for two years, but appealed and eventually played in the Europa League the following season.

This is an example of Uefa’s increasing determination to resist that Milan was referred to Uefa’s financial security guard last year and a one-year ban was finally imposed (which is currently in effect).

The city feels they have been treated unfairly and differently than its main competitors, but Milan’s experience will be a problem, and this is not a new argument.

The bad blood between City and Uefa has been going on for years – so much so that City fans are still undermining the Champions League anthem.

This intense anger and suspicion will only increase after yesterday’s announcement, but there is no doubt that the bitter lawsuit ahead will reverberate well beyond Etihad.

It is part of an extensive attempt by football to deal with the inflow of money into the game. Super-rich individuals and even entire countries are now dominating the market and redrawing the football card, which in the past has always been based on history and prestige, stature and fan base.

The fact that City has overtaken Manchester United – possibly the biggest name in football – not only on the field but also outside the field through huge investments, but also through considerable business acumen and a clever strategy alarms many.

It hits the soul of football and the foundation of European game.

Is it a fairy tale story that gives every club hope? Or is it the nail in the coffin for the ambition of a club that cannot attract the unimaginable investment of a multi-billionaire?

Uefa fears that the latter is the case, which is why “financial doping” is being carried out so seriously not only in European competition, but also at lower levels.

For example, in the Football League in England, Derby County is accused of overvaluing its land when sold to owner Mel Morris – and Sheffield Wednesday is accused of doing the same thing with its owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Both clubs deny that they did something wrong, and City similarly describes their allegations as “flawed.”

For all opposition fans who laugh at City’s death on social media – and many of them are in Old Trafford – it’s worth noting that what happens in this case will have a huge impact on many other clubs – including United, in case the Glazers should decide to sell at some point, or indeed when they felt it was time to invest more.

If City loses to the sports arbitration tribunal and Uefa finally gets a firm grip on the game, the future of football could look very different – fairer, you could say, but certainly different.

It’s a scenario the City Football Group can’t even think about.

It would mean 12 years of investment and strategy that were brutally wounded when they looked like they could be nearing their ultimate goal – to conquer the world and win the Champions League.

It is just as intense for Uefa because they have European game, the profitability of financial fair play and the future of many of their football clubs under control – at risk of going out of business because they are desperately trying to keep up with the state and billionaires Rival owned – is at stake.

