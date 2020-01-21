This IRS service saved Americans $ 1.7 billion. Why did so few people use it?

advertisement

The IRS Free File program is now open before the tax season.

People who want to file their taxes for free can start preparing for the IRS Free File program this season from Friday.

The program allows taxpayers with an adjusted 2019 gross income of less than $ 69,000 a year to submit their federal and state returns for free using tax preparation software from ten providers, including H&R Block and Turbo Tax.

Although eligible taxpayers can now use the program to prepare their tax returns, IRS will begin processing the tax returns once the tax season begins on January 27th.

It all sounds like good business, but the Taxpayer Advocate Service, a watchdog within the IRS, found that less than 2% of all individual returns, or about 2.5 million returns, were received through the Free File program in the last tax year.

Last year, the nonprofit news website ProPublica



TurboTax manufacturer and H&R Block



used web coding to download the links to their free file offerings. Federal lawmakers requested an investigation.

The companies contested ProPublica’s reporting and told MarketWatch that they were trying to expand program participation.

According to a study by an outside consultancy, the IRS said it would make changes to make the public-private partnership program more accessible to users.

“Free File Online products offer free federal tax return preparation, free electronic filing, and free direct deposit refunds to help you get your money faster,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement Friday.

“The IRS has been working to improve the program for this year. We encourage taxpayers to visit IRS.gov and use the Free File option to get a head start for the tax season.”

Almost 57 million taxpayers have used the Free File program since its launch in 2003, the IRS said. That saved participants an estimated $ 1.7 billion over the years, according to the IRS.

On Friday, a spokeswoman for H&R Block said the company was “proud to have helped millions of Americans submit their returns for free, including through the IRS Free File program. We continue to support the IRS Free File program and re-participate in the program that was recently changed for the tax season. “

She added that the company “looks forward to providing expertise and support to millions of taxpayers this tax season and in the future.”

An Intuit spokesman said the ProPublica release “has created a litany of allegations that ignore public facts about TurboTax tax-free preparation.”

In a blog post on Friday, Intuit found that 1.2 million people used the TurboTax IRS Free File offer last year. “Participating in the IRS Free File program is part of Intuit’s broader effort to help more Americans file their taxes free of charge. Last year alone, approximately 13 million absolutely free returns were submitted to Intuit.”

