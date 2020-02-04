Advertisement

One of our favorite couples Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West gave us an insight into their minimalist home for Architectural Digest, March 2020 edition.

In their carefree interview, the two asked each other about family life and their favorite characteristics in the villa. Kanye also showed that the inspiration for designing her home was her children. As West and Kardashian continued to interview, they were interrupted by a special guest, North West, who helps out with a few of their own.

The questions started with “What habits changed when we moved in together?” And “What would you get rid of if I weren’t around?” And finally went on to more detailed questions about the general dynamics of their home. West explains how he and Kardashian’s children decisively consolidated the design of the house, which was designed with the Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt,

Watch the full video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJaicOI7mwg [/ embed]

