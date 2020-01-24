This Indian school has two teachers, a cook for single students - News

advertisement

A government school in Bihar, India, faces a bizarre situation because only one student is enrolled with two teachers and a cook. The school pays around Rs 58,000 for the two used teachers and Rs 1500 for the cook.

According to reports in the Hindustan Times, the problem of the low student-teacher ratio is prevalent throughout the province, but in Bihar’s Gaya it is complete. It is also reported that parents enroll their children in private schools because the quality of education is better compared to government-run schools.

The Mansabigha public primary school, about 22 km south of the Gaya district, is a floor with four classrooms and a kitchen to prepare student meals for the afternoon. However, there are two teachers to teach the only student, Jhanvi Kumari, and a cook who prepares the afternoon meal for her.

The only student receives special attention from the two teachers and the cook. “Sometimes the food for her is even taken from the nearby hotel to feed her, because preparing only one student sometimes becomes a difficult task,” said one of the Priyanka Kumari teachers. She added that although nine students enrolled in the school, only one attended classes.

The village of Panchayat chief, Dharmaraj Paswan, said residents were more likely to follow “quality education” from private schools that abound in abundance.

For example, the other teacher, Satyendra Prasad, who is also in charge, has reportedly stopped attending school after examining his educational qualifications.

“His (Prasad) educational qualifications are being investigated for submitting forged documents to the education department,” said Mustafa Hussain Mansuri, district education officer. While the district development officer, Uday Kumar, expressed surprise at the single student school and said he would launch an investigation into the case.

