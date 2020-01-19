advertisement

Climate change aggravates extreme weather and Americans are currently paying the price.

In the past two years, wildfires in California, flooding on the Mississippi and hurricanes in the southeastern United States have caused damage in the tens of millions. According to a January 2019 report from Aon, weather-related disasters caused losses of $ 215 billion worldwide.

a global insurance and reinsurance company. That was well above the inflation-adjusted average since 2000. Aon said 2018 was not even the most expensive year in existence. This honor applies to 2017 when the weather events caused a total economic loss of $ 438 billion.

“The only industry that doesn’t debate the nature of climate change is the insurance industry,” said Ruth Foxe-Blader, managing director of venture investment firm Anthemis and veteran of the insurance industry. “The insurance industry woke up very quickly and hard with the weird weather we had. We always have 100-year storms within a few years.”

Of the $ 215 billion in 2018 caused by weather-related disasters worldwide, less than half were insured, which is a dilemma many Americans experience in their daily lives. There is a large gap in protection, particularly on the US real estate market. Flood damage is excluded from standard homeowner insurance, but according to the Insurance Information Institute, as of 2018, only 15% of American homeowners had flood insurance.

As the insurance industry grapples with the growing losses caused by these extreme weather events, policy costs become prohibitive, widening the protection gap. One solution could be a relatively new form of property and casualty insurance that was only recently sold to homeowners: parametric insurance.

What is parametric insurance – and why is it good for climate change?

Unlike traditional accident insurance, which reimburses policyholders for property damage, parametric insurance covers the likelihood that an event will occur that is likely to cause economic damage.

How it works: Predefined events must occur for parametric guidelines so that a consumer receives a payment. The event itself does not trigger a payout, but insurers pay out when a certain threshold is reached. For example, when a storm reaches a certain intensity. Some guidelines are based on an honor system, others automatically pay out, experts say.

Parametric insurance is no different from life insurance, where a certain amount is paid due to a triggering event, the death of the policyholder.

Events can include anything from hurricanes and floods to droughts and earthquakes. The trigger can be as simple as the category of the storm or the amount of precipitation. For example, if a homeowner took out parametric insurance to cover earthquake damage, the insurer could set a threshold above which an earthquake would fall on the Richter scale for a homeowner to receive a payment.

As a result, parametric strategies can be designed taking climate change into account. A policy could pay the owner of a beach property a certain amount if the sea level rose a few centimeters.

Parametric insurance has one peculiarity that may seem unusual to those familiar with traditional property insurance: the homeowner doesn’t necessarily have to suffer any damage to receive a payment.

For example, if a family home is not damaged in a Category 3 hurricane, but a parametric policy that triggers a disbursement when Category 3 strikes has been applied, this can result in a stroke of luck. (On the other hand, if an insurer sets a very strict parameter, a homeowner can choose not to pay insurance if the weather event was not serious enough, even if he suffered damage to his property.)

It is helpful to think of parametric insurance as a kind of life insurance. Life insurance pays a fixed amount based on a triggering event, the death of the policyholder.

In contrast to conventional property and casualty insurance, parametric contracts generally do not contain any exclusions or deductibles and do not require any correction bodies to assess damage. Since payouts are triggered by a discrete event, payouts can be made almost immediately.

“In a world where the climate is becoming increasingly unsafe, the security that parametric products offer can be incredibly strong and increase the resilience of communities,” said Matthew Jones, principal at Anthemis and veteran of the insurance industry.

Parametric insurance, also known as index-based insurance, is a relatively new product. The first concept for index insurance was developed in the 1920s by the Indian economist J.S. According to the International Finance Corporation, Chakravarti is said to offer insurance to farmers based on rainfall. Swedish farmers started experimenting with this type of insurance in the 1950s and it came to the United States in 1993.

Beyond agriculture, parametric insurance was a domain of institutions and governments. The state of Louisiana has a parametric policy that pays the state up to $ 1.25 million if it is hit by a storm with sustained winds of at least 130 km / h. And the Quintana Roo government in Mexico bought a parametric policy for the coral reef around Cancun and Puerto Morelos that pays off if the area where the reef is located is hit by a hurricane.

Floridians can take out parametric hurricane insurance

Some companies already offer parametric direct insurance products that are designed to complement traditional insurance policies.

One of these companies is Silicon Valley-based Assured Risk Cover, which offers a product called StormPeace that provides insurance coverage for Florida hurricanes. The company was founded in 2017 and its product has received the stamp of insurance supervision in the Sunshine State.

A homeowner with a StormPeace policy above $ 6,000 would likely pay an annual premium of between $ 390 and $ 420.

Alok Jha, CEO of Assured Risk Cover, said that people don’t always get the money in time after a disaster. “Our desire was to get cash into people’s hands almost immediately after a disaster,” he said.

StormPeace pays out the claims in stages depending on the severity of the storm. It determines payout based on two metrics: the strength of the storm and the distance between the insured property and the route of the storm. Assured Risk Cover uses data from the National Hurricane Center to perform calculations.

When a storm hits an area where insured risk coverage provides cover, the company sends an automated email to potentially affected policyholders informing them of how much they are entitled to in a claim. Anyone can then reply to the email to confirm that they need a payout because of the storm, and then Assured Risk Cover will send them the money, Jha said.

How much a StormPeace policy costs depends on how much insurance coverage a homeowner wants. Most homeowners have bought enough to cover the hurricane deductible from their traditional homeowner’s insurance. Jha said that most home contents insurance has a 2% deductible.

After Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Michael in 2018, Assured Risk Cover paid most of parametric policyholders’ claims within 24 hours.

Based on the chosen coverage, StormPeace calculates a premium between 6.5% and 7% of the coverage, said Jha. So if you buy a $ 6,000 policy for your home, you might pay a premium of $ 390 to $ 420 a year. (Jha declined to report the average cost of the policies provided by Assured Risk Cover.)

Two hurricanes have landed in Florida since the product’s launch in 2017: Irma in 2017 and Michael in 2018. All claims from both storms were paid out, Jha said, and most payments were made within 24 hours of each storm.

The rapid settlement of damage after a disaster is vital. “Imagine a hole in the roof,” said Jha. “If they don’t get paid to fix the roof right away, water will enter and mold will build up.”

A quick payout in theory allows the homeowner to start repairs immediately and prevent the damage from worsening. When this effect affects multiple homes in a community, it can play an important role in preventing disaster from leading to widespread ruin.

Jha points to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina as an example of how the current insurance paradigm can cause communities to fail. Many people lacked insurance to cover the losses caused by the floods and storm surges. Those lucky enough to have insurance had to wait for claims to be settled before they got their money.

These factors, Jha said, contributed to the permanent emigration of many residents from the city. “If recovery takes place quickly, people will get up and get back to work faster,” said Jha.

How parametric insurance could benefit the insurance industry

Industry experts argued that parametric guidelines could help close the existing consumer protection gap, even if they are only complementary.

Most parametric guidelines are currently not designed to cover the total value of a property. While this is a disadvantage for consumers who may lack other insurance coverage, it generally makes it a more affordable product as insurance companies can charge a lower premium due to the lower risk.

“This can help increase sales,” said Christopher Hackett, underwriting analyst at Zurich North America

ZURVY, + 0.82%,

an insurance company. “They may not be fully compensated for the loss, but they will at least have some money to help them.”

“It is cheaper to offer these products because there is no formal application adjustment process.”

—Christopher Hackett, Underwriting Regulation Analyst at Zurich North America

For insurance companies, parametric policies have a separate set of advantages – they are cheaper to offer than traditional homeowner insurance policies.

“From the insurance company’s perspective, it is cheaper to offer these products because there is no formal claims settlement process,” said Hackett, who was previously Senior Director of Personnel Insurance at Property Casualty Insurers of America.

Because parametric guidelines are based on data to approve withdrawals, there is no need to employ a large number of claims regulators. Indeed, Assured Risk Solutions does not employ claims adjusters, said Jha. “We have software developers who work in the risk modeling industry and data scientists,” he said.

Companies could also consider hybrid home insurance to shorten claims review deadlines, Jha said. The typical claims settlement process could be eliminated thanks to new technology, he said. Drones are a way to speed up the process and allow personnel cost adjusters to meet the most difficult or costly demands.

Disadvantages of parametric insurance

Parametric insurance policies are not without drawbacks. Perhaps the greatest risk is the so-called basic risk – the potential for a policyholder to suffer a loss without hitting the necessary trigger.

Suppose a tree falls on a house at a wind speed of 40 km / h during a storm. However, the homeowner’s policy requires that the storm have a wind speed of at least 48 km / h to receive a payout. In this situation, the homeowner would not receive a payout despite a parametric policy.

Parametric insurance reduces both options: A policyholder could suffer damage without hitting the trigger.

The base risk associated with a particular parameter policy can be higher if the insurance company relies on less reliable data.

A 2010 study on a parametric insurance product for farmers in India focusing on rainfall showed that the product was less popular with farmers who were further away from stations where rainfall was measured. The insurer used the data from these stations to determine the payouts.

These farmers’ lack of interest in parametric insurance policies reflected their concern that the location of their farm and the topography of the country could exacerbate the effects of a heavy rain storm, but the nearest weather station may not reflect this.

In this case, the data used to trigger payouts was, according to Jha, meaning that they were not robust enough to be easily interpreted for policy payouts. “If you use a noisy parameter to pay a claim, the problems arise here,” said Jha.

Assured risk coverage avoids this problem by using macro-level data from the National Hurricane Center. Hurricanes behave more predictably – for example, a tropical storm weakens when it goes over land and not stronger.

Many people don’t recognize the consequences of climate change

Experts say that it is necessary to rethink traditional insurance. Much of the public still has to deal with the realities of climate change and be aware that this will ultimately affect their lives and property, said Andrew Hoffman, an economics professor at the University of Michigan.

Only 30% of the flood damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 was insured.

In addition, insurance can be very expensive and not comprehensive. In particular, traditional homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage. You need a separate policy for this.

On average, flood insurance policies taken out under the National Flood Insurance Program cost $ 700 a year. However, depending on the flood risk of a house, this sum can be considerably higher. And consumers have few flood insurance options – very few companies offer private flood insurance.

The combination of these factors means that flood disasters, which meteorologists say are more common due to climate change, leave most homeowners on their own.

Hurricane Harvey caused an estimated $ 37 billion in loss of residential property, according to CoreLogic, a real estate data company, due to its storm surge and the devastating rainfall that triggered the storm on Texas and Louisiana. It is estimated that 70% of this damage was uninsured.

But the industry could have a challenge getting people to take note. “One of the challenges of climate change is to highlight it personally,” added Hoffman. “I can’t see greenhouse gases and I can’t feel the global temperature rising.”

