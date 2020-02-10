Becomes noble

This huge Banksy exhibition shows 80 works of art – and is coming to London in April

The original girl with balloon (also known as There is Always Hope) on Waterloo Bridge in 2004. Image: Dominic Robinson in Creative Commons

A huge Banksy exhibition with 80 prints, canvases, screen prints and sculptures by the incognito street artist will open in West London in April.

The Art of Banksy claims to have the world’s largest collection of privately owned banks and has visited cities like Melbourne, Tel Aviv, Toronto, and Miami.

Girl with Balloon is the only confirmed artwork. Although the artwork’s first incarnation appeared on London’s Waterloo Bridge in 2002, there were several Banksy variations on the subject. Versions of other works that have appeared on previous Art of Banksy shows include CCTV Angel, Grin Reaper, and Pulp Fiction.

The Art of Banksy arrives in a previously unknown location in South Kensington on April 23. The ticket information has not yet been published, although you can register your interest.

Unlike the Gross Domestic Product Store in Croydon last year, this show is not officially sanctioned by Banksy.