“hair loveAn animated film about a black man learning how to make his daughter’s natural hair for the first time won an Oscar!

The short film was produced by Karen Rupert Toliver. Gabrielle Union, and Dwayne Wadeand won in the Best Animated Short Film category.

NFL players Matthew A. Cherrywho directed the film had launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund it and said:

We want to promote positive attitudes towards hair and inspire young children to be proud of their natural hair and to show black fathers in their children’s lives.

When he accepted the award, he announced that Toliver created the film “because we want to see more representation in animation and normalize black hair.”