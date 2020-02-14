Pernod Ricard, maker of Jameson Whiskey and Absolut Vodka, cut its annual earnings growth prospects for 2019-2020 on Thursday as China’s coronavirus epidemic is likely to have a “serious” impact on third-quarter performance.

The French liquor maker, which generates 10% of its global sales in China, said it could not predict the “duration and extent of the impact”, but emphasized that it remains confident about the overall strategy.

“In our view, Pernod Ricard deserves credit for attempting to quantify the impact that few other companies we follow have had,” said James Edwardes Jones, analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

He added, “We don’t think this should put a heavy burden on equities, even though China is an important market for Pernod Ricard (we estimate 14% of sales and 20% of EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes)) if it is missing The reaction for others in the industry is a guide. ”

Shares in Pernod

RI -1.32%

closed on Thursday at 3.8%.

Pernod’s warning came when the European Union warned on Thursday that the outbreak of the corona virus had acted as a “new downside risk” for the eurozone’s growth prospects.

In its economic forecast for winter 2019, the European Commission said: “However, the longer it lasts, the greater the likelihood of an impact on economic sentiment and global financing conditions.”

Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs, added: “We are still facing significant political uncertainties that cast a shadow over the manufacturing sector. It is too early for the corona virus to assess the extent of its negative economic impact. ”

Pernod, the second largest spirits group in the world after the British Diageo

DGE, + 0.02%,

Operating income from recurrent operations would increase between 2% and 4% this year due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, compared to the previously forecast 5% to 7%.

The French liquor maker posted a net profit of EUR 1.03 billion (USD 1.12 billion), an increase of 1% over the previous year, while the profit from recurring operations was EUR 1.78 billion, an organic increase of Corresponds to 4.3%. Sales in the six months ended December 31 were EUR 5.47 billion, an increase of 5.6% over the previous year and an increase of 2.7% on an organic basis.

The company came under pressure in December 2018 to increase margins and improve corporate governance after U.S. activist Elliot Management built a 2.5% stake in the company.