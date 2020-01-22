advertisement

This Drag Raven leads LGBTQ + tours of the Tower of London

The “Drag Raven” guides visitors around the tower

Whole libraries have been written about the Tower of London and its residents, but how much do you know about the former LGBTQ residents of the famous fortress?

For the LGBT + history month in February, the Tower hosts Queer Lives in the Tower – an after-hour tour led by a drag raven that only sings and only dances.

Follow the glamorous guide through towers, battlements, and into a medieval royal bedroom as you soak up the life and love of LGBT + characters associated with the tower for 700 years.

The tour – written by award-winning playwright Chris Bush – explains how King James I got the nickname “Queen James”. how King Edward II’s relationships with young men caused turmoil and bloodshed; and Roger Casement, the Irish gay rights activist who was robbed of his knighthood and hanged as a traitor to the Crown.

Queer lives on the court at Hampton Court Palace and queer lives on the palace at Kensington Palace are scheduled to take place in 2020.

Queer lives in the Tower, Tower of London, February 15th, 22nd, 24th, 25th and 26th. Tickets £ 25

