It’s no secret that we all had to wait a damn long time for the new tool album Fear Inoculum. But do you know what could have helped in those 13 years? If we had a LEGO set from the band that we could play with.

With LEGO Ideas – an initiative that allows you to “share your cool creations and creativity, take part in competitions, present your suggestions for new LEGO Ideas sets and vote for great models that your fan designer colleagues have come up with” – A very creative fan has uploaded a pitch for a LEGO set tool with a customized set

Danny Carey, Adam Jones, Maynard James Keenan and Justin Chancellor. There is some incredible attention to detail, especially regarding Daniel’s drums.

Read what the creator, blocksandmocs, has to say about it:

“Ready to rock?

“This project is a tribute to the legendary rock band Tool. I was inspired by the recent fulfillment of a long expectation that Tool will release a new album in 18 years. Tool has been with me all my life, as a meaningful and integral part of the soundtrack of my life, until today and until today.

“I think a number of musical stages and artists would appeal to many Lego fans. It would be a unique way to combine and show the musical influences you may have, your favorite rock bands and even a good show you have seen or want to attend. Music is a fundamental element of life, it accompanies us in so many different ways. The ability to incorporate music into Lego is fantastic! Upgrade the interactive and displayable functions of Lego.

“When I published these models on social media, there was a lot of interest and purchase requests. I was happy to find out that there was great interest among music fans who are not regular Lego buyers. I believe that a series of this type would increase Lego kit buyers because of the versatility and collector quality of these sets. “

In the 480 remaining days of the campaign, there are almost 2,000 supporters so far. Visit this link to demonstrate your love for this brilliant LEGO tool set.

Experience the real, non-plastic tool live on the following dates this year:

