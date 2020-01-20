This could be the most expensive Super Bowl ever, with ticket prices rising

advertisement

KANSAS CITY, MO – The Kansas City Chiefs are playing the Super Bowl matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV, and this highly anticipated game has driven up ticket prices.

On the SeatGeek online ticket platform, the average resale price is currently $ 6,232. The average price of tickets sold in the last 24 hours was even higher at $ 6,785.

The demand for this year’s Super Bowl, which takes place on February 2nd at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, is unexpectedly high. It is the most expensive Super Bowl ever.

The cheapest ticket currently on SeatGeek costs $ 5,727, while the most expensive ticket costs $ 70,153. And if you want to travel with a large group, a suite for 18 people will bring you around $ 439,000, according to TicketIQ.

Compared to previous Super Bowls, the average ticket resale price is nearly $ 1,000 above the second most expensive game, the Super Bowl LII. During this game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, the average resale price was $ 5,373. Tickets for the Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots were the third most expensive at $ 4,657.

