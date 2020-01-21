This completely freaky trailer for the 1933 film adaptation of Alice in Wonderland

advertisement

Hello nightmare fuel and thank you for ruining my night. Has anyone ever wondered why people today worry so much about the content of movies when the stuff from decades ago looks like a drug-induced nightmare no one remembers? Seriously, most of the characters in this version of Alice in Wonderland look like they came straight from The Shining and felt very comfortable returning to the overlook at the end of the day. One thing that is pretty obvious, if you look closely, is that they followed the original story very closely, as Disney’s animated version did, although when everything is said and done, a lot of people seem happy, great Parts of the book and leave out I immediately get the idea that Alice gets lost in Wonderland until she finds the Red Queen, whereupon things only become more confusing and dangerous. Personally, I’ve always enjoyed the tea party scene, and there’s nothing that could affect the joy of Cheshire that wasn’t originally a big part of the story, but only in the animated version and then in the Tim Burton version to. Something about this cat has always been the most appealing part of the story, while the rest was a bumpy and lumpy ride through a crazy kingdom that has a lot of inner problems and a ruler who is a bit beheaded.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQgmpEom3KI [/ embed]

advertisement

Really, although the calm feeling of the accompanying music is so incompatible with the hectic pace of the trailer that it is difficult to keep up with the music and find out what happens from one moment to the next. However, this is one of the many charms of Alice in Wonderland history, it is sometimes hectic and difficult to handle, but at the same time it is very appealing to those who can exist in an insane state of mind, as this makes perfect sense and offers a wealth of Ideas that can vary in so many directions that you might think that history itself is a mecca or a huge pool of creativity that is meant to inspire others to follow their own path or one of the many tortuous paths in Wonderland to an end that many may not even be able to guess. There I go again, hike and turn away. Well, as the Cheshire could say, “We’re all crazy here …”

The insanity inherent in this story is something that many people make fun of as they lack cohesion and seem to hide it with the idea that insanity is a good part of the story is a wall of smoke that tries to to expel the main point. Those who manage to follow the story from front to back and front to back tend to react differently, depending on their personal preference and ability to pick up on the madness represented by the notes in the rooms of or eliminate history. It sounds confusing, but Alice in Wonderland is one of the many stories that offers a perfect excuse to get mad and just have fun with it, since Wonderland has such a happy and playful feeling that it’s hard to don’t just jump in and swim away or fly into the distance and experience an adventure of its own. But yes, this trailer itself is more than crazy, as the makeup, effects, and characters all look as if they’d jumped out of a nightmare, jumped, and set off on a journey that wasn’t fully shaped or baked yet was. This is all part of it, as this is one of the stories that have taken some form in the course of the story, considering who they are dealing with and more or less the same, no matter what it looks like. Some stories get a completely different feeling and even different meaning when they are changed, but Alice in Wonderland has been a mad trip for so long that trying to change it is like trying to rearrange a bucket of water at some point that it’s the exact same liquid form it will always be and that it has to be incredibly drastic to change its look. BBC’s David Robson has an interesting view of history and what it means.

Doing something like this would be possible, but without ruining the story, it would require some skill and a very daring person who believed that she could put everything back together in a way that could preserve the same feeling it was for had a long time. Well, that would be a day and a half, although it’s different if it’s worth it.

advertisement