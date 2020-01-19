This cartoonist draws a subway station-related celebrity every day in 2020

advertisement

The artist Simon Ellinas has set himself a challenge for 2020; Every day of the year, he draws a cartoon of a celebrity related to a specific subway station.

He actually does a little more than a caricature a day. “The total number of underground and underground stations in London is 382 in my opinion, which is just over a year of work a day,” Ellinas told Londonist.

“As a London native, I know London and the underground pretty well, and the fact that it is fairly generously populated by celebrities from all walks of life makes it an ideal project to showcase my work.”

The former spokesman for the house, John Bercow, was a Finchley boy

Ellinas has a track record: in 2019, on her birthday, he drew a different cartoon for each day of the year in his diary – including Londoners like Sadiq Khan, Kate Bush and the Kray twins.

This time the celebrity has to be connected to part of London via an underground station.

“Eddie Grant, or more specifically, EddY Grant actually lived in Kentish Town and went to school.”

The links are not always the most obvious. While Eddie Grant could be associated with Brixton’s Electric Avenue, he actually lived in Kentish Town and went to school.

“Although Amy Winehouse is known as a Camden Town resident, she was born in Southgate and lived in East Finchley for a while.”

Amy Winehouse was also closely connected to the social scene in Camden – but also lived in East Finchley for a while. Ellinas: “I could have drawn Peter Sellers, but he really has a pretty boring face and George Michael, who was also born there, could be on my radar for Hampstead.”

“As the project travels through London’s underground stations,” says Ellinas, “the celebrities are becoming more literary and historical, proving that the suburbs are where modern pop stars and actors move.”

There are many candidates for Camden Town, but I chose the poet Dylan Thomas. Dylan Thomas and his new bride Caitlin MacNamara lived with their three children at 54 Delancey Street in Camden Town, from about October 1951 until their departure for a lecture tour to America in January 1952. In December 1951 Thomas wrote about ” our new London horror house on the bus and night train route and opposite the railway bridge and the marshalling yard “.

Ellinas gets a feel for his motifs and their nose / cheekbone shapes by studying a series of photos. “It’s known that I draw on the tube,” says the artist, “but it’s not the shakiness that is a problem – I think drawing people without their permission can be pushy, and there we Londoners never speak on the tube, there is a small psychological barrier! “

Rod Stewart is a big fan of trains – at least model trains – and he’d probably love that

Here are some of the Londoners Ellinas outlined in his 2019 diary:

More information about Simon Ellinas can be found on his website.

