This car could be Toyota's best kept secret

If you sell 10 million cars a year, it’s difficult to have any secrets – at least secrets lurking in your showroom.

And yet, Toyota

– The company that delivers millions of Corollas worldwide and would expect a lot more 4Runners than anyone – sells a car for connoisseurs. It’s called Yaris and it wasn’t a particularly interesting car until a number of events in recent times were worth getting to know.

If you’re a car freak (and you probably are when you’ve found this corner on the Internet), you may know that the latest Yaris isn’t a Toyota at all. Sure, it has the Toyota badge on the steering wheel, on the front bumper, on the trunk lid and on each of its windows. It’s also on the key, which is shaped more like an eclair than the rectangular key that unlocks a Highlander. This key is your first introduction (or reminder) that the Yaris cannot be compared to anything else in the Toyota showroom.

The Yaris has a lot of Toyota peculiarities, whether good or bad. Its low, snout-like frontend will not receive an award, although the Swoopy lines on the sides are implemented better here than in other Toyotas. The 16-inch alloy wheels, which are installed on all vehicles with the exception of the basic sedan, also look elegant.

In the interior, the thickly edged steering wheel is just as useful as the padded front seats. The view to the outside is excellent, also thanks to the narrow roof pillars and a low belt line. Slightly glossy materials on the dashboard and doors indicate soft-touch plastics, though the hard plastics are forgivable at a starting price of around $ 16,000.

A touchscreen sprouts out of the dashboard, but is not flanked by the control buttons or keys that you would expect in a Corolla or a RAV4. Instead, the button in the center console clicks excitedly through the menus. This is the end of everything that can be said about the infotainment system, which is otherwise awfully easy to use – even with the standard Apple

CarPlay mode activated. The touchscreen function is deactivated at speeds above a crawl process. To restart CarPlay after switching to FM, for example, you have to tap and scroll through some menus.

Unfortunately, this lousy interface can prevent some Yaris buyers from even taking a test drive. Those on a test drive may hear a 1.5-liter Inline-4 after having felt sufficiently impressed by the round ventilation openings for the climate control, which feel designed according to aerospace standards.

A test drive reveals more

The throttle moves forward with a linearity that is normally not seen on such cheap cars. The power builds up quietly and not particularly quickly, but the available six-speed automatic (manual setting is standard for lower equipment versions) shifts through the gears quickly. Downshifting is common at highway speeds, which comes as no surprise given the small 1.5-liter power of the front wheels of just 106 horsepower.

The small car comes into its own when the thickly edged steering wheel is turned.

I would say it’s Miata-like, but it’s just lazy. Yes, the Yaris is made by Mazda

, (Oh, you haven’t figured that out yet? Maybe read the lousy infotainment system section again.)

As a Mazda, it has a certain delicate, entertaining personality that makes it the automotive equivalent of a pointer that always has the right answer at exactly the right time. Damn it, Kevin.

The electric steering provides a touch of feedback – certainly artificial, but brilliantly coated – and the reactions are quick, but not Alfa Romeo Giulia – they are quick in the ass. The tight driving feel suggests traditional sportiness, but luckily the rather high side walls of the not too huge wheels just provide enough cushioning.

The secret is out: the Yaris is arguably the best new driver’s car for under $ 20,000. Better still, the less you spend, the more sense this little car makes. The basic sedan Yaris L costs only $ 16,600 and offers a lot more thrill, much more economy and a lot more guarantee than used cars at roughly the same price. In addition, Autotrader also has an abundance of offers that are below the list price.

Genesis: Yaris

Why is the yaris so good? It’s called Mazda 2 elsewhere and has the right passport. The Yaris model sold in the U.S. is built in Mexico, although versions of the small car are sold worldwide as either Mazdas or Toyotas.

Mazda briefly sold the Mazda 2 in the U.S. (and it’s a bargain; write a check for $ 8,000 or less, and you’ll get a clean example – just don’t buy the terrible green). The small car was more popular in Canada (where these dodgy Canucks call it MAZ-duh and not MAHZ-duh), but not enough for the automaker to consider it appropriate to offer a second generation.

Then Toyota pounced on the answer – a partnership that can become fruitful once the two open an assembly plant near Huntsville, Alabama. In 2016, Toyota grabbed the fourth generation (yes, there were two previous Mazda 2) and renamed it Scion iA. It took a year, and when Toyota closed its short-lived brand that targeted (and largely missed both) the gray area between Generation X and millennials, the iA lived on as the Yaris iA Sedan and then as the Yaris.

For 2020, Toyota dumped its existing Yaris hatchback and replaced it with the global version of the Mazda 2 hatchback. The tailgate is more practical, but only available with an automatic system.

Granted, the Mazda emblem is not an automatic sign of size (cough, last-generation Mazda 6, cough), but it generally places more emphasis on driving pleasure than a typical Econo box.

If you’ve read so far, the greatest fun you can have for less than $ 20,000 while still enjoying the smell of new cars is in a Toyota Yaris.

