The first book by Rajaa Bandar reached the bestseller list in Saudi Arabia within a few weeks. It was the subject of controversy and a social media storm. The young writer has been accused of “writing implicit messages that call for normalization with Israel”.

Her book “Ghurba Yahudiyah” (Jewish Expatriation) tells the story of a young woman from Yemen who moves in with her Jewish mother after the collapse of her marriage to a rich Saudi man. It deals with Judaism and its rituals. When her father asked her to return to Islam, she refused to live as a Jew, regardless of thought or religion.

The book was brought into the limelight after another Saudi writer, Salmih Al Mushi, claimed that Bandar had copied the outline and entire parts of her book “Yahudiyah Mukhlisa” (pious Jew). The rivalry between the two authors has divided the Saudi literary community of Arabia.

In an interview with the Lebanese website Raseef22, Bandar said that she chose her topic because of her great interest in the lives of the Jews, and especially those who “lived in our villages and cities until they disappeared and reappeared as enemies” ,

But other voices have accused Bandar of portraying the Jewish daughter as a positive symbol and promoting “divergent” liberal ideas by describing the heroine’s assertiveness and determination.

“It was not my intention to publish a political manifesto,” says Bandar. “I wanted to arouse the reader’s curiosity so that they could learn the difference between Jewish and Israeli.” I wanted to shed light on married life in mixed couples and how children engage in two completely different worlds. ”

The reactions to Bandar’s book are reminiscent of those that followed the publication of “Girls of Riyadh”, the pioneering book by Saudi writer Rajaa Alsanea that has received international recognition and is distributed in 40 countries, including Israel.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

In her book, Alsanea, who is both an endodontist and neurologist and once won a prize for her research on stem cells, describes the chauvinistic complexes of Saudi society with literary, spoken, and email Arabic. It throws every stone at social conventions that restrict the lives of women and men in Saudi Arabia. Alsanea, who was just 24 when the book was published, unveiled the familiar reality of Saudi society in print.

When it came out in 2005, the book was published in Lebanon and banned in Saudi Arabia. But now the country is trying to present itself as western, liberal and progressive, and Bandar has taken feminism a big step further. It is not just about the status and rights of women in general. She specifically focuses on a unique mixed marriage issue, the fact that Saudi women cannot pass on their citizenship unless they are married to Saudi men.

But the decision to turn her story around a Jewish figure and her distinction between Israeli and Jewishness threaten to delegitimize her social criticism of Saudi society by writing positive things about Jews, not to mention Israelis.

Saudi writer Rajaa Alsanea, author of “Girls of Riyadh” at the Dubai International Literature Festival, February 27, 2009HAIDER SHAH / AFP

In the hope of normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a lot of ink is now spilled across the Middle East. Reports of secret and public meetings between senior Israeli officials and their Saudi counterparts continue to arouse enthusiasm. Commentators expect a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Saudi journalists have visited Israel and positive comments from columnists and social media about Israel are no longer rare.

Whatever Riyadh’s official position is, public reaction to these types of comments can still be devastating. In December, Saudi blogger Abd al-Hamid al-Ghabin was deprived of citizenship after writing about the need to normalize relations with Israel and showing the economic benefits. The Saudis still do not accept Israel as an ally, although they agree that the two countries have a common interest in countering Iran’s influence in the region.

Israelis have gotten used to seeing Saudi guests who fully support normalization on their TVs, but at home some still accuse literature that uses the hostile Zionist entity to promote any kind of normalization about how Bandar’s work was written ,