This beautiful Nordstrom kimono is 40% discount in 2 colors

Okay, so you’re preparing for work very early in the morning, aren’t you? What is the general mood like here? A cool serenity? A casual rest? Or is it panic because you still have about two minutes to choose something decent before you arrive late – and the 50 other outfits spreading out on your bed all looked horrible when you tried them on?

This transition coat from Topshop solves all your tightening problems (50% discount!)

We have to admit that panic is common for us. Yes, we could get up 10 minutes earlier, but frankly that would only result in us desperately pulling every last bit out of our closet for 10 more minutes. We swear that we choose super cute things when shopping. How is it that sometimes it’s like sorting the garbage when we get dressed? We need some help here!

This piece completes every outfit perfectly. It’s the ultimate key to turning a monotonous look into a great look, whether you’re wearing desperate jeans and a t-shirt or a cocktail dress. It’s also 40% cheaper right now, so we feel like we’re going to hit the jackpot!

This jacket is in kimono style, which is great right now. It is also mainly pretty and luxuriously comfortable. We like to imagine how we wear it when we are lying on a chaise longue, feeding grapes and fanned out with palm leaves. That is the mood we feel for 2020!

All parts of the high-quality line from Nordstrom should polish the wardrobe with versatility and lightness, and this part radiates this cozy sophistication. This kimono has an open front. Its silky-soft material falls like a waterfall from the shoulders to under the hips. The fabric falls fluently, its subtle sheen captures the light from every angle to numb, numb, numb. We love how it flows into the long sleeves, which look a bit like a bat – but a delicate, fairy-like one!

This satin jacket is currently available in two colors, both of which are characterized by a beautiful, strong floral print. There is Navy Minthe that plays with pink, red and green tones, and Burgundy Minthe that plays with more autumn tones like tan, ivory, orange and pink. Both are really adorable, to say the least. They’re one size too, so you don’t have to worry about your size being sold out. However, you may have to worry that the kimono is generally sold out, especially at this price. So don’t hold out. This piece will take so much time from your everyday life, and what kind of calm will you feel? So priceless.

