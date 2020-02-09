There are many, many ways to enjoy a car, but let’s face it – the very best come at the end of its useful life.

And this video is proof that there is no better way to submit a car than to shoot it up in a ramp-jump competition!

The competition is held “several times a year” at the Angmering Raceway in Great Britain, which is also known for the ultimate form of motorsport – caravan racing.

According to the Angmerang Raceway website, it is the only oval race track in the UK that has been in operation for over 30 years and is occasionally used by Top Gear.

But the jumping competition is clearly the best use of land (and a number of old cars) ever invented. Because where else would you see a Nissan Micra majestically floating in the air or a Mercedes A-Class with another car on the roof that can hardly get out of the way and still almost drive over the top of the wrecks?

Nowhere is that.