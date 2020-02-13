Every few minutes, trains on the Piccadilly line from or to Heathrow rumble past the picturesque Osterley Bookshop – but they did stop here once.

A train on the Piccadilly line rattles along the side of the building

This is not a mere bookshop, but a reborn ghost station. The Hansel and Gretel-like house with its mini domes and tombstone windows was the Osterley Park and Spring Grove train station, which opened in 1883 along the Hounslow & Metropolitan Railway.

It closed in 1934 and made room for the Osterley Art Deco station, designed by Stanley Heaps rather than Charles Holden. It’s just a few minutes’ walk around the corner and may be the way you get here.

The current Osterley station, which took over the tasks of today’s bookstore

The current Osterley station is within walking distance of the ghost station

Pre-issued bargain books and Ordnance Survey cards present the cornucopia of the titles. At first glance, the range of readables may be a mess (it’s the kind of musty smelling bookstore you can get lost in for hours), but it’s actually lovingly curated. “Bizarre Books” and “Ghouls and Ghosties” belong to the categories. Unfortunately we could not find the section with the alleged name “Bond, James Bond”.

The bookstore has been run by the same couple, Tony and Pennie, since the mid-1960s, and it feels like not much has changed over the years. If this were still a subway station and you were waiting for a train, you would not have to make a phone call or reluctantly pick up a copy of the subway.

There is no train section, but the city of London will have a corner dedicated to the capital. There is even part of a carousel filled with cards for London.

It’s not just books for sale: you may get a set of mismatched mother-of-pearl buttons, reading glasses, vintage dishes, or houseplants and herbs.

Free-range eggs are also sold at the counter, although they were fresh when we visited. Purchases are made at a cash register that is so old that it still works in Schilling. Nowadays there is also a card machine (if this were still a station, contactless functions would have to be available).

If Osterley is a bit of a hassle buying a used book, make it a day trip to Osterley House and Park. The bookshop is right on the doorstep. Or take a break on the way to the airport: You will definitely find something much more interesting here than in an average WHSmith.

Osterley Bookstore, 168A Thornbury Road, Osterley, Isleworth TW7 4QE