This $ 2200 mixer is the nicest homeware item ever made

OPINION: It looks a bit like that opening scene from the Netflix show You, you know?

When Joe sees the girl for the first time, is he stalking obsessively in his shop for the first time, and can’t he restrain himself from walking towards her? It was exactly that way … only less scary. OK, a little less scary.

I was in Sydney, came down and escalator in Meyer’s department store, and there it was, my new love. A riot of summer colors, sunflower yellow, kelly green, poppy red and Mediterranean blue, is just sitting there in the kitchenware department, all nonchalantly, as if it had not changed my whole aesthetic in one blinding moment.

SMEG

The mixer of my heart, the collaboration between Smeg and Dolce and Gabana, Sicily is my love.

Of course, it was a mixer, but it was a mixer I had never seen before. A Smeg mixer … a Smeg mixer design from Dolce and Gabbana, no less. It was – is – the most beautiful piece of homeware that I have ever seen.

Maybe you read a story I wrote a while ago about my lasting love for Dualit toasters? Or maybe that about that cute Kmart lemon squeezer? If so, you know I’m sensitive to a small hyperbole when it comes to household items. If that is not the case, hold on, because I am about to fully furnish.

NETFLIX

I’m looking at that Smeg mixer. (Not really, it’s a scene from the original Netflix series You, with Penn Badgley from Gossip Girl.)

Smeg released this range for the first time in 2017, but I didn’t know that when I first saw my only true love in Meyers.

All I knew was that I had to go home to New Zealand right away to extinguish my kitchen in gasoline and burn it on the floor so I could start all over again with the mixer … that heavenly, picturesque, floral decorated beauty … as my inspiration.

First a little research. My first thought was that the floral pattern was lifted from Mexican Talavera pottery, where the types of stylized flowers and abstract color patterns can be seen on my beloved mixer on tiles, cans, plates and pots in all shapes and sizes.

D&G, however, draw their inspiration from a pottery style that was slightly older than that.

Sicily is called My Love, the collection derives its signals – and its curlicues – from the legendary Italian majolica, a traditional type of tin glaze and design style with abstract, symmetrical patterns and bright fruit and vegetable dances, sharp green leaves, floral curls and lively backgrounds of uniform color.

Majolica has been around since the Renaissance and can be found everywhere in the Latin Mediterranean.

Here the art history lesson ends. Because the slender curves of the advanced Smeg mixer were spilled, the old tradition of the Med had been given a new, glorious life.

I had to have it. I had to.

And then I looked up the price: NZ $ 2270.

Would you believe me if I told you the price was actually reasonable? Previously, the large kitchen appliances from Smeg and blue chip fashion house D&G were absolute breakers with a hand-painted fridge for US $ 50,000.

I mean, yes, it is the most beautiful refrigerator in the world, perhaps the most beautiful ever made. But NZ $ 75,600 for something that just keeps your food cold? Even in my most capricious way, I couldn’t approve of that.

I’m not saying it killed my enthusiasm, but it certainly cooled it.

SMEG

Smeg’s small application Sicily is My Love collection is a pleasure.

If that astronomical price for a cooling machine served only one purpose, it would be wise to make blowing more than two mils on a mixer reserved. Smeg, you smart devils, I have you.

But I cannot hurry this, I will have to chase this mixer for many years. How much?

Well, as much as is needed to save $ 2270 for something that I don’t need and will hardly use. * sigh *

