SIMILAR POSTS

Welcome to the family of 30-year-olds, Patrick Fugit. The Outcast Alum has climbed ABC’s successor to his 1987 family drama according to our sister site deadline.

The possible continuation with the title 30 years (otherwise) will focus on the adult children of the original characters of the series. “Apparently, raising children (including grown children) never ends, but who could have known how difficult it would be for them to raise their parents?” asks the logline.

Fugit was cast as Ethan Weston, the son of Patricia Wettigs Nancy and Timothy Busfields Elliot. Although Ethan is a brilliant musician, he is also a drug addict with a history of depression – but after welcoming a child with his girlfriend Kat, Ethan is “determined to stay sober” even if his mother suspects that he’s still consuming.

The pilot cast also includes Super Girls Alumni Chris Wood and Odette Annable, who will each play Leo and Janey Steadman, the children of Ken Olins Michael and Mel Harris’ Hope. As for the original thirty years old Cast, Olin, Harris, Wettig and Busfield are expected to repeat their roles in a support role. Behind the camera, the original series creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick will write the follow-up together, with Zwick directing.

In addition to Cinemax outcastFugits include TV credits where he acted as tortured Kyle Barnes for two seasons stepping stone and Full circle,