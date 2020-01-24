advertisement

Obviously, Jodi Whittaker has really managed to get character since most of the questions she asked come from fans who are likely to be persistent and have seen Doctor Who from the beginning or much further back than many other people. She is a good athlete and knows a lot about answering questions. So it’s fun to think she’s having a good time with it and knows enough about what she’s talking about to do a good show. There were moments in some Q&A sessions when those who played the roles most loved by fans didn’t know much and couldn’t keep up with the questions. Of course, this dampens the moment a bit, as many fans expect the actors to know something and give them the answers to questions that have been on their minds for some time. The only downside, of course, is that some actors prepare for their role and follow the script without having enough knowledge of the show or film as a whole. This type of experience is a nuisance to some people, as until then many people are happy to believe that the actors know everything about their work and are able to respond with the kind of expertise that fans expect.

Luckily, Jodie is able to answer a lot and doesn’t seem to be surprised by anything, since she is immersed in the world of Doctor Who and has actually become the character. The outcry that a woman will be the next doctor is a little weird to think about now that so many fans were concerned about the change that it was almost likely that the show would suffer the moment Jodie did it took over. Instead, people have decided to accept the current doctor, although there are rumors that next season may be their last. There is also a lot of talk about the show losing a good number of viewers lately, for whatever reason. A big problem could be the continuity of the show and the efforts of the showrunner to bring something new to the fore to improve the ratings. Unfortunately, the opposite seems to be the case at this point, as the show quickly becomes something that people want to do without later. It is likely that many people would not attribute this to the cast as they have been up to date and do their job for a while, but the story sounds like it is in trouble.

Things could change quickly, however, considering that sometimes just a few careful changes are needed and a story is back on track for fans, as many of them are notoriously capricious and follow almost anyone who shows up To have authority when it comes to their favorite show. Hopefully Jodie can continue to inspire people since she’s done a pretty good job so far and handled the doctor’s coat pretty well. The fact that she knows so much about the show she is on is also a big plus as it allows her to connect with the people who are asking the questions in a way that is much more comprehensive than that of many people. Every time an actor can actually tell fans what they are doing, what they are doing and what project they are working on, as if it is a big part of their lives, what it is, the fans have reacted very positively since then, that the actors are fully involved in the project and not just dance on the sidelines and read every second line in the script. So far, Jodie Whittaker has done everything she needs to do about the role of the famous doctor. She is well trained and knows more than enough to answer fans’ questions, and she can even be friendly and fun. Some fans obviously ask questions that don’t make a lot of sense, or may be somehow crazy or even ridiculous just because they want to know why something is going to happen on the show that hasn’t been revealed yet.

Of course, she will not be happy to do so, but she manages to answer many of the other questions in a very friendly manner and is very welcome to anyone whose questions she answers. That alone tells a person that they enjoy their job and that they are right where the fans are when it comes to the show.

