The cast of Ned’s “Declassified School Survival Guide” has reunited this weekend, and the pictures have fans demanding a reunion. The actors in the Nickelodeon comedy are all grown up, and some are barely recognizable from their childhood glory.

Ned’s “Declassified School Survival Guide” was one of the most popular shows in Nickelodeon’s TEENick block in the early 2000s. The show premiered in 2003 and lasted three seasons before ending in 2007.

The show starred Devon Werkheiser as Ned Bigby, Lindsey Shaw as Jennifer “Mose” Mosely and Daniel Curtis Lee as Simon “Cookie” Nelson-Cook. This core trio mastered all of the uneasiness and fears of middle school and gave hope to a generation of viewers that they would get through.

The group was together again on Sunday. All three posted photos of themselves on Instagram, letting fans know they were closer than ever. The pictures were apparently taken on Saturday evening and appeared to be in one of their homes – although Lee had geotagged his post at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Fans who hope to see you again or restart on the screen may also be lucky. Curtis’ subtitles cleverly asked fans if they wanted a “Re [Boot Emoji]”, and Shaws was even more open.

“About last night … My heart is so full after seeing my Ned’s family! Really excited about being able to work with all of you again,” she wrote.

“Do you remember when I was a foot taller than both of you?” She continued. “I feel like the light is still the same in all of our eyes … and that’s really soothing and special for me. I love you all!”

It is unclear whether the three actors met for serious reasons or just hanging around, but one of Shaw’s photos showed the creator and showrunner of Ned’s Declassified, Scott Fellows. There is still no official word for a follow-up project.

The actors could follow the lead of other Nickelodeon casts in recent months, where a nostalgic meeting can sometimes lead to an outcry from fans after a restart. Last fall, the cast of Zoey 101 with a similar flood of Instagram raised fans’ hopes and some asked for new episodes of Victorious.

In the case of Ned’s Declassified, fans would only be happy to see the show on a streaming service like Netflix. It is currently only available in digital stores like Amazon Prime Video or iTunes, which is a step too far for some casual viewers.