SAN DIEGO – Rady Children’s Hospital tightened security measures after a pharmacist reportedly threatened to “shoot” and “burn” the medical center.

Augusto Sioson, 54, is suspected of having made the threats, the San Diego Police Department said FOX 5. With an emergency protection order against gun violence, SDPD confiscated 13 rifles and handguns from the pharmacist’s house as well as an estimated 136,000 rounds of ammunition. after someone reported the alleged threats on February 7th.

“This is just one of hundreds of dangerous situations prevented by a gun restriction order,” said Mara Elliot, a lawyer with the City of San Diego. “In this case, we are aggressively pursuing a GVRO to protect employees, those who visit the hospital, and anyone else who comes into contact with that person.”

After the police confiscated the firearms, Sioson was detained, according to SDPD Lt. Shawn Takeuchi taken into custody and taken to a medical facility for mental health assessment. The lieutenant said the law that detained Sioson allowed him to be detained for 72 hours. He gave no further details as to whether the pharmacist was still in custody or would be prosecuted.

The protection order for the confiscation of Sioson’s weapons expires after 21 days under California law. At this point there is a hearing and a judge has the option to extend the order.

The hospital provided sparse details of the incident, but said the threat targeted “certain employees” on the main medical center campus north of Mission Valley.

“The safety of our patients, family members and staff is always a top priority,” said a Rady spokesman in a written statement. “We have taken steps to ensure the safety of patients, staff and visitors, including working closely with law enforcement.”

Look back for updates on this evolving story.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction