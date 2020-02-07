Damaged buildings near a chemical explosion in Houston on Friday, January 24, 2020. Peña, the fire chief of Houston, said an explosion occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the Watson Grinding & Manufacturing Co. warehouse on 4500 block of Gessner Road. fewer Damaged buildings near a chemical explosion in Houston on Friday, January 24, 2020. Peña, the fire chief of Houston, said an explosion occurred at 4:30 p.m. in the Watson Grinding & Manufacturing Co. warehouse on … more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle / staff photographer

Damaged buildings near a chemical explosion in Houston on Friday, January 24, 2020. Peña, the fire chief of Houston, said an explosion occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the Watson Grinding & Manufacturing Co. warehouse on 4500 block of Gessner Road.

Third person dies after Gessner explosion, lawyers say

A third person died after the January 24 explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing in West Houston, lawyers from the family of the dead say.

Gilberto Mendoza Cruz, 47, was sleeping in his home on Sunwood Drive when the facility exploded early in the morning and his ceiling fell on him and his wife, lawyer Chance McMillan said Houston Chronicle, His home is about 300 meters from the construction site.

HoustonChronicle.com: Watson Grinding files for bankruptcy after fatal Gessner explosion

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Cruz was later released from the hospital, but was resumed when he started having blood pressure problems, McMillan said.

He was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

“We know that he was fine on January 23, 2020, and then passed away,” said McMillan, describing him as a loving husband and father.

Cruz left behind a wife, 12-year-old son, and 6-year-old daughter, all of whom were also injured, McMillan said.

His office filed an assault lawsuit against the company on Tuesday.

Before Watson Grinding and Manufacturing filed for bankruptcy this week, nearly 29 lawsuits had been filed against the company.

Frank Flores and Gerado Castorena, who worked at the facility during the explosion, were also killed.

