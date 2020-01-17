Things to do, see and eat in Baltimore

advertisement

Do you want to leave the city in 2019? We have travel tips for Georgian Bay and Portland, Maine for you; for 2020 we focus on Baltimore, Maryland.

Best known as the home of the Ravens (or John Waters, depending on who you ask), Baltimore is just a 90-minute flight from Toronto, or a reasonably road-trippable eight-hour ride.

The city is home to a thriving tourist industry, with a picturesque waterfront dotted with attractions such as the National Aquarium and everything with the Old Bay brand. (Sidenote: Why is Old Bay so hard to find in Toronto supermarkets? Frankly, it’s worth the trip just to stock up.)

But if you travel off the beaten track, you’ll find a thriving independent art and food scene, with distilleries, food halls, and breweries all experiencing an emerging tide.

Here is our summary of the best things to do in Baltimore.

Dining, drinking and making caffeine

doobies

Partly Korean fusion, partly comfort food, this minimalist Mount Vernon lunch spot by chef Phil Han is full of personality (up to the series of Pride flags on the table numbers). Go for breakfast, lunch or dinner; rinse it off with a home negroni or a miso-caramel latte.

Golden West

This is the kind of artsy, funky lunch and dinner spot loved by the artful crowd in every city (think of Java House but actually good). Golden West, with its range of mismatched vintage furniture, taxidermied tapestries and rows of string lights, is a cheap and cheerful Tex-Mex joint that is open for brunch, lunch, dinner and cocktails. Expect drag bingo at night and a creepy horror evening called Shocktail Hour. (Pro-tip: they make an average chili verde.)

R. House

Located in the quiet neighborhood of Remington, this modern dining room also serves as an incubator for emerging food businesses. House faves are chicken sandwiches at FRG and Morelos-style tacos and aguas frescas at Amano; Grab a stool and grab a local beer or cocktail in the central R. Bar. (Fun fact for everyone who leads Food Network, around 2007: the dining room is also a few blocks away from Charm City Cakes, or Ace of Cakes fame.)

Spro

Coffee nerds must be immediately ready for this Hampden café, which offers carefully produced beans and blends from all over the world, complete with ultra-detailed tasting notes, and combines them with the perfect brewing method. (Choose your poison: Chemex, pourover, vacuum pot, Aeropress, French press, Eva Solo coffee brewer, Smart coffee dripper and cold brew drip tower.)

Cinghiale

For a smashing night out (pun intended only slightly), this waterfront place in Harbor East offers a lot of old-fashioned glamor, extremely charming service and towering windows overlooking the harbor. The space is divided into a low-key wine bar and a more formal dining room; everything on the southern Italian inspired menu is great, but the pastas and grilled duck breast are glorious.

Broadway Market

The northern building of the long-term market was converted in early 2019 into a dining room with a mix of local suppliers. Within the modern, white-tiled space are long-running Baltimore classics such as Sophia’s Place European Deli alongside recent favorites such as Connie’s Chicken and Waffles, socially minded creamery Taharka Bros. and two concepts from Dooby’s chef Phil Han, Old Boy and Fat Tijger.

Union Collective

A fascinating amalgam of local companies, all housed in a decommissioned Sears warehouse, Union Collective is anchored by Union Craft Brewing, a 7500 square foot brewery that produces a rotating series of suds (recent releases include coffee infused beer AM Gold and a barrel-aged oatmeal stout (dubbed Snow Pants). While you’re there, grab a wood-fired pizza from the back of 1949 Well Crafted Pizzas Dodge, sample monsters at the Baltimore Spirits Co. distillery, climb the rock face on Earth Treks, and grab a scoop of Old Bay caramel – or tribute to famous people such as Post Malone’s Toast Melón – in The Creamery.

See iconic (and soon iconic) artworks

Baltimore Museum of Art

The city’s most important art museum, which has been accessible free of charge since 2007, is housed in a striking neoclassical building in the Remington district, ranging from classical to contemporary art. Of particular interest is the Matisse collection (the largest in the world with 1,000 items), thanks to the early 20th Baltimore society figures Claribel and Etta Cone, who visited Matisse and Picasso in their studios and collected a large collection of pieces by both artists, plus figures as Cezanne, van Gogh and Gauguin.

In recent years, the museum has trained its efforts to acquire and present works by female and color artists by selling existing pieces to finance the purchase of new work by Amy Sherald and Carrie Mae Weems. In November the museum announced that it would only buy works by female artists in 2020.

American Visionary Art Museum

The chances are very good that you have never heard of anyone in the AVAM collection, which is all the more reason to go. AVAM specializes in what some consider to be an ‘outsider’, and puts his vast multi-storey collection together with the reservation that none of his artists must have had formal art education.

The result ranges from the delightfully specific (Wayne Kusy’s 16-foot scale display of the Lusitania made exclusively from toothpicks) to the dazzling inventive (Johanna Burke’s beautifully detailed life-sized mandrils and chimpanzees made entirely of feathers and beads), to the truly heartbreaking ( embroidered tapestries that depict the true Holocaust experiences of survivor Esther Nisenthal Krinitz).

Never miss a gift shop that is just as crazy as you would expect: card catalogs filled with small plastic babies and vintage cocktail stirrers with a zodiac theme, beaded earrings, creepy masks, vintage packaging and ephemeral phenomena and many more novelties.

Shop for books (and hope for an observation by John Waters)

Atomic books

Waters moustachioed face is ubiquitous in Baltimore – it stands on billboards, T-shirts, novelties and pillows. But no place in the city maintains a connection with the legendary director such as Atomic Books, who uses the legendary director as something of a PO. box for his fan mail. Even if the Pope of Trash does not like the store with its presence during your visit, the edgy, eclectic selection of the store means that there is something for everyone: new releases, art books, comics with one edition, zines.

Strengthen your record collection

Baby is on fire

Buy 78s and caffeinate in this cafe / record store in Mount Vernon. Babies is owned and operated by a couple and serves tasty home-made snacks plus Stumptown beans, and is a popular meeting place for the locals of Mount Vernon – but the small cluster of vinyl boards with the newest and best in India is also a draw.

Celebrated summer

We apparently managed to finish our punk record business in Toronto – but in Baltimore this store (named after a Husker Du melody) still supplies the city with Melvins and Buzzcocks 12-inch. There is also a healthy selection of indie and jazz, local stuff, books and memorabilia.

Hunting for vintage

Bottle of bread

Nestled in a quiet piece of Mount Vernon, this sun-drenched vintage store is filled with carefully color-coded tees, dresses and Levi’s, plus glorious vintage silver jewelry, a touch of vintage Coach handbags, hanging planters from the local Lucky Mud company, and even some handmade ceramic pipes.

Collect souvenirs

Trohv

A must-visit in Hampden, Trohv is the kind of store where you can walk in cheerfully and walk out an hour later with a serious case of whiplash and 200 dollars less in your name. The two-storey shop is full of artistic and cute household items, cookware, clothing, accessories and gifts, many of which are made locally.

Products range from Etsy tourist core to brash irreverent – crab-shaped bottle openers sit next to coffee table books on the history of queer design. (I personally have one of both!)

The writer was a guest from Visit Maryland; all opinions are hers.

@nataliamanzocco

