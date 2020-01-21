Things to do in London today: Wednesday, January 22, 2020

advertisement

LONDON ART FAIR: The capital’s art scene will be in action at the London Art Fair this year. The focus is on modern and contemporary pieces, with galleries from all over London and beyond. There is also an impressive program of lectures and tours, including a look at art in science and technology. Business Design Center (Islington), various prices, book in advance, 22-26th January

MACBETH: A new interpretation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth begins today. The energetic production of the tragic piece contains a soundtrack with songs by Johnny Cash, The xx and The Rolling Stones. Wilton’s (Limehouse), £ 10- £ 29, book in advance January 22 – February 8

LIGHTOPIA: Lightopia – the new incarnation of the Magical Lantern Festival – comes to Chiswick House & Gardens. There are acrobats, musicians and three-story lanterns, and the festival also has an interactive element: a button on the floor that you can step on to control the music, and a tree surrounded by drums that you can use to play with Color can change. Chiswick House and Gardens, £ 20 / £ 13, book in advance January 22 – March 1

CARS: Brendan Cormier, curator of Cars: Accelerating the Modern World, gives a free lecture on the development of the exhibition. Find out why some of the specific vehicles were chosen for the exhibition because of their impact on the world of the automobile. V&A Museum (South Kensington), free, show up only, 1-4.45 p.m.

GRID LOCKED: With increasing demand for electricity, a burden on supply and demand is inevitable. Hear from an expert panel as they plan their future with ideas, including alternatives to fossil fuels, to meet demand. The Building Center (Store Street) free, book in advance, 6 – 8 p.m.

BURNS FIRST AID: No, not a first aid session, but a storytelling based on previous first aid techniques. Let two experts inform you about the different treatment methods for burns and scalds in the past two centuries, including spider web, lead paint and mutton. Museum of the Order of St. John (Clerkenwell), free of charge, book in advance, 6.30 p.m.

COMEDY: Jake Farrell is making headlines this week about the budget-friendly comedy night at The Taproom. He plays his Edinburgh show Limits one last time before drawing his attention to new material for this year. The Taproom (Islington), £ 1, book in advance, 7-8 p.m.

FORGET ARCTIC EXPLORER: Ever heard of Benjamin Leigh Smith? Learn about Britain’s “forgotten Arctic explorer” from his great-great-great-niece, who uses archive photos to tell the story of the five expeditions he led in the 1870s and 1880s. Pushkin House (Bloomsbury Square), £ 10, book in advance, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

LIFE IN PARKING: Gareth E Rees believes that the retail parking garage is as mysterious, magical and horrific as any mountain, meadow or wood – and he wants to prove it to you in today’s conversation. Hear how he becomes lyrical about his journey through British car parks and the oddities he encountered along the way. Conway Hall (Holborn), £ 7 / £ 5, book in advance, 7.30 p.m.

Pain and fame: Watch Pedro Almodóvar’s 2019 semi-autobiographical film Pain and Glory, in which a filmmaker tells his past to rediscover his love and passion for cinema. Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas play the main role. Before that, the short film In Her Boots, nominated by BAFTA, runs. Harris Academy South Norwood, £ 8 / £ 7 / £ 5, book in advance, 7.45pm to 10.00pm

Book in advance for this Australia Day Bushfire fundraiser at Canary Wharf on Saturday, organized by London-based Australians. Aussie music, pizza, raffle, and an auction are part of the event, which is designed to provide an entertaining afternoon while helping those in need. The money raised goes to the Australian Red Cross. Find out more and book tickets.

