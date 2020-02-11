Nevin Aladag: Fanfare opens at the Hayward Gallery

IMAGINE CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL: The Imagine Children’s Festival is a family favorite every year. The Southbank Center brings together authors, performers and other celebrities for events related to children’s literature. Theater performances, music workshops and many other activities are part of the fun – and many of the events are free. Southbank Center, various prices, book in advance, February 12-23

FANFARE: A free exhibition with playful, musical works by Nevin Aladağ will open today. Fanfare is Aladağ’s first solo exhibition in the UK and shows current works of art dealing with sound, rhythm and music, including video works and sculptures. Hayward Gallery, free, just show up, February 12 – April 13

LUNCHTIME LECTURE: The cities of Dehua and Jingdezhen in China are known for their ceramic history. Hear from the ceramists Felicity Aylieff, Lucille Lewin and Peter Ting about their experience in the cities and the people involved in the craft there. V&A Museum (South Kensington), free, show up only, 1-4.45 p.m.

Imagine that the children’s festival starts today, at half-time

South London GRAVEYARD: Historian Brian Parsons offers a view of the cemeteries in south London. He uses photos of some of the memorials to illustrate his lecture on the history of the cemeteries, and offers tips on how to access burial records for anyone who wants to understand their own family history. Society of Genealogists (Islington), £ 8, book in advance, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

BREXIT AND CONSTITUTION: When Britain joined the EU in 1973, this had major ramifications for the British constitution. Find out what consequences Brexit could have on the constitution if power is shifted from Brussels to Westminster. Institute of Higher Law (Russell Square), free, book in advance, 6 – 8.30 p.m.

VALENTINE’S LATE: Visit the Royal College of Nursing for a Valentine’s Day with open hearts and racing impulses. Play top surgical tricks, take part in a mysterious treasure hunt and listen to short lectures on the often surprising story of emotions in surgical care. See what other Valentine’s Day events are happening in London this week. Royal College of Nursing (Cavendish Square), free, book in advance, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lucy Farrell and Andrew Waite perform live in Clerkenwell

LOVE’S PHILOSOPHY: The philosophy of rom com films is the subject of a special panel discussion dealing with the lessons that we can learn from Roman Holiday, Bring Up Baby and Love Actually. Participants include film critic Robert Hanks and film scientist Catherine Wheatley. LSE (Holborn), free, just show up, 6.30pm-8pm

PARALLEL LIVES: In Daunt Books, the authors Francesca Wade and Rebecca Mead discuss the new Daunt publication Parallel Lives by Phyllis Rose. The book explores five Victorian literary partnerships, from Charles Dickens’ catastrophic marriage to Catherine Hogarth to George Eliot’s joyful and unmarried association with George Henry Lewes. Daunt Books (Marylebone), £ 10, book in advance, 19 o’clock

SLEEP AND REST YOURSELF: New Scientist invites circadian neuroscientist Russell Foster to gain insight into the science of sleep and rest. We spend a third of our lives sleeping, but scientists know relatively little about it. Find out why and what the consequences of not getting enough sleep. Conway Hall (Holborn), £ 27, book in advance, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Southbank Center celebrates Rowland S Howard

POP CRIMES: The life and work of Australian rock musician Rowland S Howard is celebrated 10 years after the release of his last album. Former band mates and special guests like Mick Harvey, JP Shilo, Harry Howard and Genevieve McGucki play some of his tracks. Southbank Center, £ 15- £ 40, book in advance, 7.30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC: Folk duo Lucy Farrell and Andrew Waite are on tour after the release of their album late last year. Experience a performance in Clerkenwell with traditional ballad influences and undertones from jazz, funk and classical. The Slaughtered Lamb (Clerkenwell), £ 12, book in advance, 8 p.m.

London Weather with Inclusion Attlee

Our idiosyncratic weather forecast returns and keeps you up to date on the London sky.

They say that a broken watch is correct twice a day. What about a broken barometer? This one in Sudbury Town – in my opinion the only public barometer in the underground network – seems to be constantly “changeable”. I don’t know if that is because it is in this position or if it reflects the constantly changing weather in our city. In any case, today is a mixture of sun, clouds, wind and possible rain. In other words, changeable.

Contact Mr. Attlee with weather-related thoughts or pictures by sending an email to [email protected] Subject line “For Mr. Attlee”.

Tube ponders with Barry Heck

Our resident tube lover reports daily about the London Underground.

“OMG, where the hell did we end up?”

Wednesday = puzzle day. Which station do I pretend to be outside from this Google Street View screenshot? For a change, I actually stand in front of the station today instead of turning my back on her. The first person to tweet @HeckTube with the correct answer wins a carpet beetle (dead).

Good thing of the day

Book in advance for the Hip Hop Saved My Valentine costume party on Saturday. It is moderated by comedian Romesh Ranganathan, takes place in Omeara and raises money for CALM – Campaign Against Living Miserably. Find out more and book tickets.

