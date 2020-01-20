Things to do in London today: Tuesday, January 21, 2020

advertisement

Find out how the National Theater Show “The Ocean at the End of the Alley” was created

US TWO: This debut piece by journalist Lucinda Borrell is about the # MeToo movement from the perspective of marginalized groups. The Space (The Isle of Dogs), £ 15 / £ 12, book in advance 21-25 January

TO TRAVEL: The Dulwich Picture Gallery presents a new display on the subject of migration. Journeys consists of works from the gallery’s collection, which stretches from the 17th century to the present day and was curated together by a group of people with migration experience. Her own stories flow into the exhibition. Dulwich Picture Gallery, included in admission, just show up, January 21 – June 24

PIANO RECITAL: Pianist Stephen Hose, who lives in Lauderdale House, gives a free lunch concert that is open to anyone who wants to do something different during the lunch break. It takes place in the pretty Long Gallery, which overlooks the gardens of Waterlow Park. Lauderdale House (Highgate), free, just show up, 1:15 p.m.

DO THE SHOW: Learn how National Theater’s current production, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane, came about. The show is an adaptation of a novel by Neil Gaiman, and the three-hour conversation covers the creation of the set and the magic and illusions that can be seen on the stage. National Theater, £ 35 book in advance, 14 o’clock

NORTH LONDON: Hear a free conversation about the growth of North London. The map of John Roque from 1746 illustrates the development of the area to the present day. London Metropolitan Archives (Clerkenwell), free, book in advance, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

DEATH COFFEE: Gentle Dusk and Age UK Islington are hosting a Death Cafe together. Everyone is welcome to speak in a friendly and welcoming environment about the delicate issue of death, be it your own or that of a loved one. Discuss your fears over tea and cake, or listen to others who talk about their fears. The Charterhouse (Clerkenwell), free but encouraged to make a £ 2.50 donation. 5.30pm-8.30pm

GLENN HODDLE: Spend an evening with Tottenham’s former soccer player and English coach Glenn Hoddle. He talks to the sports comedian Jed Stone about his life and career, and there is also the possibility to ask your questions. Alexandra Palace, £ 34.25, book in advance, 6 p.m.

LIFE AND DEATH MATHS: If you love math or hate it, it could really be your death. Hear math expert Kit Yates speak of true stories of life-changing events in which the use or misapplication of math has played a pivotal role, including patients who have been paralyzed by faulty genes and entrepreneurs who have been bankrupted by faulty algorithms went. Royal Institution (Mayfair), £ 16 / £ 10 / £ 7, book in advance, 7-8.30 p.m.

CHRIS PACKHAM: Wildlife broadcaster Chris Packham is holding this year’s BAFTA television lecture. He talks about his own 30-year career and expresses his thoughts about what the TV industry will look like in the future. Barbican Center, £ 12, book in advance, 7.15 p.m.

SHOW MUSEUMS: In Museums Showoff, experts from all areas of London’s museums try comedy and entertainment. Vicky Iglikowski-Broad from the National Archives talks about romance before dating apps, Frances Sampayo from Chelsea Physic Garden reports on the dangers of working with poisonous plants, and Danielle Thom, curator of the Museum of London, reports on the recent strike. The Phoenix (Cavendish Square), £ 7, Book In Advance, 7.30 p.m.

I’ve always believed (like Wikipedia) that Mind the Gap’s announcement was coined in the late 1960s. According to the established story, sound engineer Peter Lodge recorded his own voice after a voice actor started charging royalties. But, as the Londoner recently uncovered, the phrase was in use at least a decade earlier, as a shouted warning on the London Underground. Read the story of Minnie “Mind the Gap” Smith, whose famous reputation was once evidenced in a trial.

Register now to attend the Railway Children Sleepout on January 30th. Sleep the night on the floor of a train station to raise money for The Railway Children, a charity that helps children who live on the streets. Learn more and sign up.

