Things to do in London today: Tuesday, January 14, 2020

advertisement

The strange story of Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel begins with Wilton

Things to do

Chaplin and Laurent: As part of the London International Mime Festival, the theater group Told By An Idiot brings the strange story of Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel to London. The comedy tells the (fictional) story of Charlie and Stan, who share a cabin on a trip to New York and then travel North America together for two years before they separate. Wilton’s (Limehouse), £ 10.50- £ 28, book in advance, 14th-18th January

ARTIFACTS HANDLING: Fulham Palace invites the public to take a close look at some of its collection’s historical artifacts. Check out items ranging from Roman archeology to postcards, and tell the stories of the objects by an expert. Fulham Palace, free, just show up, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

advertisement

UNSUSABLE CONSUMPTION: Environmental professor Jacqueline McGlade deals with the problem of consumer addiction and how we can solve it. Learn how we can change our habits to become more sustainable and how consumption patterns differ in different communities around the world. Museum of London, free, just show up, 6 – 7 p.m.

How Ghostbusters? You will love this film.

CLIMATE CHANGE: It’s no secret that the coral reefs are under threat, but what can be done to protect them from bleaching and other effects of climate change? Hear a group of experts discuss the new technologies that can be used to preserve them. Speakers include representatives of the ZSL, the Horniman Museum and the Natural History Museum. ZSL (Regent’s Park), free, just show up, 6-7.45 p.m.

REMINDER OF GHOSTBUSTER: Cleanin ‘Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters is a look back at the success of Ghostbusters in 1984 and how it came about. Learn about the casting process and the advanced visual effects used to create the Stay Puff Marshmallow Man. After this screening, the filmmakers will be interviewed. Bertha DocHouse (Bloomsbury), £ 12.50 / £ 10, book in advance, 6.30 p.m.

MOVING: Experience a program with new short films on In Motion as part of the London Short Film Festival. Watch six films, each less than 25 minutes long, depicting travel, including Treacle, the story of two friends traveling through California to overcome a breakup. Curzon Soho, £ 16.90, book in advance, 6.45 p.m.

GOTHIC REBEL: Hear an expert group speak about Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre and the way the author contradicts the conventions of his genre. Gothic author Sara Collins and Victorian literary expert Sally Shuttleworth are among the participants. British Library, £ 13, book in advance, 7-8.30 p.m.

Laugh Train Home in the Honor Oak

BE INVENTOR: What does it take to be an inventor? Jim Al-Khalili of The Life Scientific of BBC Radio 4 talks to Ailie MacAdam, Senior Vice President of Bechtel Corporation and expert in rail transportation, aviation, communications, energy, roads and tunneling, and Dr. Caroline Hargrove, expert for the simulation of machine interaction. They discuss the secrets of their success and how their inventions change the world. Royal Institution (Mayfair), £ 16 / £ 10 / £ 7, book in advance, 7-8.30 p.m.

POPBITCH POPQUIZ: New year, same old pop bitch. The celebrity gossip newsletter’s regular quiz includes rounds of trivia, music, and even guesswork. So you don’t have to get the latest newsletters to take advantage of the chance to win. Smiths of Smithfield, £ 5.50, book in advance, 7.30 p.m.

COMEDY TUESDAY: Laugh Train Home brings established and emerging comedians to South London every week. This time you see Jen Brister and Ian Smith in action with a pin or two. The Honor Oak, £ 8, book in advance, 8.30 p.m.

Tube ponders with Barry Heck

Our resident tube lover reports daily about the London Underground.

I admire a good whiteboard scribble like this one I found at the Waterloo entrance to the Waterloo & City line last week. I am not sure if the grammar pedant in me allows something to be “most real”, but it is impossible not to let yourself be encouraged by the feeling or to be impressed by the sketch.

Follow Barry on Twitter @HeckTube.

Good thing of the day

Royal Parks is looking for volunteers to help plant onions and prepare Hyde Park for spring. Anyone over the age of 16 can participate – but be aware that this involves bending down and knees. Learn more and sign up.

What we read

advertisement