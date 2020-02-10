Paint your own version of Snowy London

It is violent: Babble Talks – a series of lectures for parents and caregivers with small babies – hosts the poet Ana Sampson. She talks about past writers who have been forgotten or who have not received the recognition they deserve, including suffragettes, aristocrats and schoolgirls. George IV (Chiswick), £ 10, book in advance, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

THAMES TIDEWAY TUNNEL: Andy Mitchell CBE, CEO of the Thames Tideway Tunnel, gives a lecture on the technical side of the project, from Bazalgette’s original Victorian sewers to new infrastructure that will run London into the 22nd century. Institution of Civil Engineers (Westminster), free, book in advance, 4.30pm-7.30pm

CONSERVATION: Find out how conservationists are trying to create a world where wildlife thrives by targeting the source of the problem: humans. Hear from ZSL experts how the charity is taking a holistic approach to nature conservation worldwide, with concrete examples of projects where working with local people has led to success. ZSL (Regent’s Park), free, just show up, 6 p.m.

Learn more about Leighton’s travels in Spain at the Leighton House Museum

LEIGHTON IN SPAIN: The Leighton House Museum is named after Frederic Leighton, a 19th century British artist. Hear from art historian Dr. Véronique Gerard Powell on Leighton’s trips to Spain and the interest he developed in Spanish art and culture. Aldalucia, Cadíz, Granada and Sevilla are among his works. Leighton House Museum (Holland Park), £ 15, book in advance, 6.30pm to 8.30pm

HEINRICH THE EIGHT: The Tower of London continues the celebrations of the Chapel Royal’s 500th anniversary with a lecture on King Henry VIII. The author, historian and broadcaster Tracy Borman speaks about the men in King Henry’s life – including relatives, servants and rivals -, who were responsible for the design of the notorious monarch. Tower of London, £ 20, book in advance, 19 o’clock

DEEPA ANAPPARA: The author Deepa Anappara talks about her new book Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line. She talks to journalist and editor Sarah Shaffi about the story of three children heading to investigate the disappearance of their classmates on the outskirts of an Indian city, their writing process and the steps that led to the book Publication. Followed by a question and answer session. Foyles Charing Cross Road, £ 4- £ 14.99, book in advance 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Learn about Crystal Palace’s railway history

CRYSTAL PALACE RAILWAYS: Anyone interested in local history is welcome to this lecture on the past of the Crystal Palace Railway, which served the famous glass building. Learn about the development of the lower and upper Crystal Palace stations and how a prototype electric train was demonstrated on the Crystal Palace terrace. Crystal Palace Museum, £ 6.50, book in advance, 7.30pm-9pm

KLITERATUR: The vagina museum book club, Cliterature, is back in session. This time the focus is on Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado, a short story collection that combines horror, science fiction and fairy tales. Vagina Museum (Camden Market), £ 3, book in advance, 7.30pm-9pm

SNOWY LONDON: Paint your own version of Snowy London at Pop-Up Painting. Materials and instructions are provided, and your creation can go as far from the slopes as you like. The Tabard (Chiswick), £ 27.99, Book In Advance, 7.30pm-10pm

London Weather with Inclusion Attlee

Our idiosyncratic weather forecast returns and keeps you up to date on the London sky.

A fair day across London, with the exception of Peckham and parts of Camberwell, which will be covered with water spitters. The average temperature feels warmer when you use Celsius instead of Fahrenheit.

If you have any weather-related questions, email Mr. Attlee at [email protected] Subject line “For Mr. Attlee”.

Tube ponders with Barry Heck

Our resident tube lover reports daily about the London Underground.

As is well known, the Angel subway station has the longest escalator in the network. But did you know that it also has one of the broadest platforms? The north line here originally had an island platform, as can still be seen at Clapham Common and Clapham North. In the 1990s, however, one side of the island platform was filled in, creating a double-width platform. The trains were diverted to a newly expanded section. A similar revision had already taken place in Euston and created an extra wide platform there. See this previous article for more information.

Follow Barry on Twitter @HeckTube.

Good thing of the day

At the Lamington Cake Project, top chefs, chefs and bakers from London shape the legendary Australian Lamington Cake itself to raise money for efforts to fight the bushfire. Take part in the online raffle before the end of the month or bid on the online auction to win one of these cakes. Find out more and place your bid.

