Things to do in London today: Thursday, January 23, 2020

CHAPEL TOUR: Take a tour of Union Chapel, a chapel that has become a live entertainment venue in Islington. Learn about its Gothic architecture, the unique Willis organ, how it happened during the war, and how it was almost demolished in the 1980s. Union Chapel (Islington), £ 5.50, book in advance, 10.30 a.m.

SKATEBOARDING AND THE CITY: Hear from Iain Borden, professor of architecture and urban culture, about the history of skateboarding. Learn how the sport developed in California from the 1960s through later skate parks and competitions into a whole culture and an Olympic sport. Darwin Lecture Theater (Gower Street), free, book in advance, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Civilian choir: Treat your ears to a free midday performance by the community service choir. They mark the end of the Christmas and Epiphany season with excerpts from Bach’s baroque masterpiece, the Christmas Oratorio. St. John’s Smith Square, free, book in advance, 1:15 p.m.

ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WELL: On the occasion of the Chinese New Year celebrations, the BFI shows all the good things that end well. The comedy film, shot in 1992 in Hong Kong, is a story of sibling rivalry in which three brothers fight for parental consent. BFI Southbank, £ 10.20 – £ 25, book in advance, 6 p.m.

STEVE MCQUEEN: Steve McQueen’s third exhibition caught the attention of the public when it appeared on posters around London. Listen to an expert jury tonight talking about the future of London and the current state of art education. The writer and curator Ekow Eshun and the elementary school teacher for creative arts Ben Jones are among the speakers. Tate Britain, £ 12, book in advance, 6.30pm-8pm

TONGUE FU: Spoken Word Event Tongue Fu returns to East London and tests the improvisational skills of storytellers, poets and writers. They have never met before, but they are put on stage together and asked to perform live with the Tongue Fu band … what could possibly go wrong? Rich Mix (Shoreditch), £ 10, book in advance, 7.30 p.m.

SANDI TOKSVIG: Comedian and soon-to-be presenter Sandi Toksvig performs her National Trevor one-woman comedy show. The show, named after a misunderstanding with a friend, promises great stories, fascinatingly funny facts, really silly jokes, a quick question and a quiz. Southbank Center, £ 22- £ 32, book in advance 7.30 p.m.

FILMS THAT MADE ME: Guardian journalist and film critic Peter Bradshaw discusses The Films That Made Me. He talks about the films he loved and hated, and shares some passages from the book that include essays in addition to some of his Guardian reviews , West End Lane Books (Hampstead), free, book in advance, 7.30 p.m.

VAGINA MUSEUM: The world’s first vagina museum opened in London last year – but why is it needed? Hear from the director of the museum, comedian Florence Schechter, why she set it up, and some of the comments she had along the way. In the end there is also a question and answer. Vagina Museum (Camden Market), £ 8 / £ 6, book in advance, 7.30pm-9pm

DANE BAPTISTE: Comedian Dane Baptiste is back on the race track in London and there is a chance to see his latest material at a work-in-progress show. In it he talks about the constantly growing (chocolate) chip on his shoulder. Pleasance Theater (Islington), £ 5, book in advance, 7:45 p.m.

Tube ponders with Barry Heck

Our resident tube lover reports daily about the London Underground.

When I walked the Bakerloo platforms at Charing Cross this week, I was impressed by this portrait of Henry VIII. It seems to document the little-known phase of the Tyrant’s New Romanticism, which unfortunately is neglected by most history books. According to legend, Henry told his guards that he wanted his queen’s mascara. The men interrogated and instead ordered the massacre of his queens. And so English history was written.

Follow Barry on Twitter @HeckTube. It’s usually not that weird.

Good thing of the day

Book in advance Bop To The Eighties, which takes place in Wandsworth on Friday and collects donations to the charity of the Mayor of Wandsworth. A live band plays classical music from the eighties throughout the evening with drag act, raffle, buffet and cash bar. Find out more and book tickets.

