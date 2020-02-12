Stay long at the Kew Gardens Orchid Festival. James Gifford-Mead © RBG Kew

Things to do

LOVE BEER: Love Beer London is a three-day barrel festival celebrating the best craft beer from the South East of Great Britain. More than 90 breweries from London and beyond have been confirmed. The Cause (Tottenham Hale), from £ 12, book in advance, 13th-15th February

STEVE MCQUEEN: The artist Steve McQueen is the man behind the latest billboards showing schoolchildren – and also the Oscar-winning film 12 Years A Slave. In a new exhibition, Tate takes us through his 25-year career as an artist and filmmaker, in which he deals with drug-related murders, the civil rights movement and the working conditions of gold miners. Tate Britain, £ 13, book in advance, February 13 to May 11

EXHIBITION PREVIEW: Get a preview of the fashion and textile museum’s new exhibition, Out Of The Blue, and meet designer Tricia Guild OBE. The exhibition is about Guild’s interior design company Designers Guild, which she founded in the 1970s, and the impact it had on the use of textures and patterns. Fashion & Textile Museum (Bermondsey), £ 15- £ 45, book in advance, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Meet Tricia Guild at the Fashion & Textile Museum

IMPERIAL LATES: Future Commuter is the subject of a late night opening at Imperial College. Experts offer a glimpse into the future of transportation, including Shell electric vehicles, a VR experience based on cycling in London, and wearable technology that tells you when you’re too tired or sleepy to drive. Imperial College (South Kensington), free, book in advance, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

GALENTINE DAY: The legendary Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Square is the setting for a double screening of Galentine’s Day. Take your friends with you and watch Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut in 2018, followed by Booksmart’s hit in 2019. Prince Charles Cinema (Leicester Square), £ 10 per film, pre-booking6.15 / 8.30 p.m.

ORCHIDS BY HOUR: You can visit the orchid festival during the day. Or take a special trip to Kew for one of the orchids: after hours evening openings. The first takes place tonight with live music, dancers and cooking demonstrations on an Indonesian theme. There is also the possibility to see the orchids illuminated at night. Kew Gardens, £ 18, book in advance, 6.30 p.m. / 8 p.m.

Rosie Wilby presents The Breakup Monologues

WITH LOVE: Just in time for V-Day, National Archives opens its With Love exhibition with love letters from its holdings. At the nightly preview opening, you can go on romantic forays of a queen, prime minister and other personalities and tell stories about heartbreak, passion and disappointment. Kleenex ready, we think. National Archives (Kew), £ 12 / £ 9.60, book in advance, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

BREAKUP-MONOLOGE: Comedian and author Rosie Wilby hosts a live recording of her podcast The Breakup Monologues just in time for Valentine’s Day. Hear how Wilby and her guests look back at their previous relationships and separations, as well as at divorce parties and topics like ghosting. Poplar Union, book £ 9 / £ 7 in advance, 7.30 p.m.

Enjoy late night jazz at the Royal Albert Hall

Mermaids: The South East London Folklore Society’s February speech is about mermaids. Hear about different versions of Merfolk that exist in cultures around the world and keep track of where such myths come from. The Old King’s Head (borough), £ 5 / £ 3, book in advance, 8 p.m.

LATE NIGHT JAZZ: Stay up late and enjoy an intimate jazz performance in the Elgar Room. Bass player Daniel Casimir and singer Tess Hirst appear after the release of their debut album These Days. Royal Albert Hall, £ 12- £ 16.50, book in advance 9:30 p.m.

London Weather with Inclusion Attlee

Our idiosyncratic weather forecast returns and keeps you up to date on the London sky.

What a beautiful day lies ahead of you, full of wonderful winter sun and clear skies. That is when you live above the cloud line. Unfortunately, it will be a miserable, rainy Thursday for the local Londoners.

Contact Mr. Attlee with weather-related thoughts or pictures by sending an email to [email protected] Subject line “For Mr. Attlee”.

Tube ponders with Barry Heck

Our resident tube lover expresses everyday thoughts on the London tube.

Hammersmith (Piccadilly & District) is an infinitely charming train station. Shut up. It is. At the lively stop there are, among other things, a mosaic wall, salvaged brickwork from an earlier version of the station, a novelty watch and a book exchange. My favorite distractions, however, are these tube wagon planters that brighten up the ticket hall. Nice.

Follow Barry on Twitter @HeckTube.

Good thing of the day

In September Global Street Art will host the first London Mural Festival. The two-week festival from September 1 to 13 brings together some of the world’s best street artists and wall painters to paint the city. As the list of artists grows, so does the need to paint walls! If you are a property owner, user, or real estate agent, they would love to hear from you.

What we read