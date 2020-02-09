Grandma’s Attic perform live in Clerkenwell

Things to do

LITTLE STAR: Little Star is aimed at babies aged 6 to 18 months and their caregivers and is a musical, sensory show. Puppet theater, crescent-shaped moons and fluffy clouds create a relaxed atmosphere and make it an ideal first theater experience. Blue Elephant Theater (Camberwell), £ 5 / £ 3, book in advance, 10.30 / 12.30 / 2.30 p.m.

PLANT DESIGN: Ever heard of Hugo de Vries? The Dutch botanist was one of the first to claim that science would allow plants and animals to be made to measure. The science history professor Jim Endersby talks about his work and other perspectives of the plant mutation. Barnard’s Inn Hall (Holborn), free, just show up, 6 – 7 p.m.

ROYAL SOCIETY LATES: The Royal Society stays open late into the night to celebrate science fiction. Get a glimpse of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series, learn what future foods will look like (and taste), and attend lectures on Frankenstein science and Victorian science fiction. The Royal Society, free, just show up, 6.30 p.m.

Monday night music at Wilton

FICTION LAB: The Royal Institution’s monthly fiction lab is a book club for everyone who likes science fiction. This time the focus is on My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh, a novel about the experiment of a woman in narcotic hibernation. Once you’ve read the book, drop by and discuss it with other literature enthusiasts. Royal Institution (Mayfair), free of charge, just show up, 19 o’clock

SHAKESPEARE IMPROVED: Shakespeare purists, look away now. The Improvised Shakespeare Show takes up the bard’s language and the suggestions of the audience to create a new play with music, songs and comedy live on stage. Hen & Chickens Theater (Highbury & Islington), £ 10.75 book in advance, 7.30 p.m.

Discuss books with a scientific topic at the RI

MONDAY NIGHT MUSIC: The Jim Hammond Duo performs tonight on Monday Night Music in the Wilton’s bar. Expect lots of blues and country songs at this intimate event. Wilton’s (Limehouse), free, just show up, 7.30pm-9pm

COMEDY: Comedian Lulu Popplewell tries out a few new gags at a work-in-progress show. She was a finalist for the Chortle Student Comedy Award and the Leicester Square Theater New Comedian of the Year. So we expect great things from their next show. Pleasance Theater (Islington), £ 5, book in advance, 7:45 p.m.

Grandma’s ATTIC: Folk Trio Grandma’s Attic play at an intimate live gig. Expect a mix of English, Irish and Scottish music, both traditional songs and your own works. The Slaughtered Lamb (Clerkenwell), £ 12, book in advance, 8.15 p.m.

London Weather with Inclusion Attlee

Our idiosyncratic weather forecast returns and keeps you up to date on the London sky.

Storm Ciara hit London a bit, closed the Royal Parks, interrupted the trains and caused many mischief. However, if you get your forecast from the Daily Express, you probably think we got away easily. Here are five headlines about the storm:

“Horror maps show in which areas of the UK FULL STORM FORCE will feel”

“200 flights CANCELED when brutal storm turns into WEATHERBOMB”

“UK snow warnings MAPPED: storm Ciara BURY Great Britain in heavy snow”

“Storm Ciara forces brutal snowstorms and 80 mph into ailing Britain”

“Queen’s Heartbreak: Monarch Forced to Cancel Church Visit Due to Storm Ciara Security Fears”

Oh man. You can read at least 20 more alarming stories about this one storm on Express Online. I will not provide a link.

Contact Mr. Attlee with weather-related thoughts or pictures by sending an email to [email protected] Subject line “For Mr. Attlee”.

Tube ponders with Barry Heck

Our resident tube lover reports daily about the London Underground.

My Roundel of the Week is a little-known use of the logo from the history of London Transport. From 1933, the employees wore a color-coded cap badge in the form of a round shield to indicate the salary level. This set is on display in the London Transport Museum. The top row shows (from left to right):

Blue / white: Central Area buses (until approx. 1985)

Green: Country buses & coaches (until 1970)

Ocher yellow: railways (until 1985)

Red: tram (until 1952) and trolleybus (until 1962)

The superior IDs are shown in the bottom row.

Blue / Silver: Inspector for central buses

Green / Gold: District Bus Inspector

Green / Yellow: Green Line Controller

Blue: bus driving instructor

Follow Barry on Twitter @HeckTube.

Good thing of the day

The first British Rare Film Festival takes place this evening and shows films to draw attention to rare diseases. Various charities, patients, and health professionals are present to better understand some of the diseases shown on the screen. Find out more and book tickets.

What we read