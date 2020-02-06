The Real Thing opens in the Fashion Space Gallery

THE REAL THING: The new exhibition The Real Thing shows photos that deal with aspirations, personal responsibility and authenticity in the fashion industry. The artists dealt with questions of globalization, capitalist consumption, identity and sustainability in our current relationship with brands. Fashion Space Gallery (Oxford Street), free, just show up, February 7 – May 2

JEWISH WOMEN: Kathrin Pieren and Susan Gordon from the Jewish Museum discuss the important contributions of Jewish women in both world wars. Hear stories of people like a Jewish secretary from Ealing who has stepped behind enemy lines to work as a radio operator for the French resistance, and the broader roles that Jewish women have played. National Army Museum (Chelsea), free, book in advance, 11.30 a.m.

CHOLERA: The National Archives holds a discussion and document exhibition on the outbreak of cholera in 1848/49 in England and Wales. Christopher Day, head of Modern Domestic Records, talks about how the country has dealt with this public health problem, and there is a chance to see documents on the 1848 public health law passed to combat the epidemic. National Archives (Kew), £ 5 / £ 4, book in advance, 2 – 3.30 p.m.

Free live music at the Southbank Center

LIVE MUSIC: Start your weekend with a free performance by Ego Ella May. The songwriter and singer from South London focuses on contemporary compositions. This show is presented in collaboration with BBC Music Introducing. Southbank Center, free, just show up, 6 p.m.

SPINNING THINGS: The dynamic and vibration expert Hugh Hunt is aimed at people aged 7 and up and offers an insight into boomerangs, bouncing balls and other rotating things. Find out why a spinning top gets up and how a falling cat always lands on its feet. Maybe you can even throw a boomerang into it. But not a cat. Royal Institution (Mayfair), £ 16 / £ 10 / £ 7, book in advance, 6 – 7:15 p.m.

PUNK AND RACE: As part of the Decolonise Fest, the Museum of London is holding an evening in which questions of race in the punk scene are illuminated both historically and in the present. Hear a panel discussion on anti-racism, social inclusion and the problems of the 1970s and 1980s, and how these problems are still widespread in the punk scene today. Museum of London, £ 12, book in advance, 6.30 p.m.

MURALS OF TIBET: Hear from photographer Thomas Laird about his 10-year journey through Tibet to remote monasteries and temples, and document ancient murals that show the life of the Buddha and the secrets of meditation. The artworks, some of the greatest treasures of Buddhist culture, run the risk of being lost forever. British Library, £ 20 / £ 10, book in advance, 7-8.30 p.m.

Get an insight into the murals of Tibet

LIVE AT THE REICH: Sara Pascoe, David O’Doherty, Suzi Ruffell, Mae Martin and Kiri Pritchard McClean all take the stage at Comedy Night Live at the Empire. Experience the impressive range of comic talent in one place, in a place that is said to be London’s original comedy home. Hackney Empire, from £ 18, book in advance, 8 p.m.

MISS KIDDY AND THE CADS: Vintage band Miss Kiddy and the Cads bring a touch of old Hollywood glamor to West London with a show of live music, stunning costumes, tap dancing and all kinds of other entertainment. Expect modern songs from people like Bowie and Beyonce with a vintage twist. Watermans (Hounslow), £ 15 / £ 14, book in advance, 8.30 p.m.

CARNIVAL: No ticket to NOLa for carnival? No problem – the celebrations start early in Brixton. DJs put on carnival parties all night long, including funk, soul and pop anthems, and there’s live music from the No Limit Street Band brass band. Blues Kitchen (Brixton), £ 5.72, book in advance, 9pm

London Weather with Inclusion Attlee

Our idiosyncratic weather forecast returns and keeps you up to date on the London sky.

A light breeze will blow from the direction of Penge across the capital today – unless you happen to live in Penge. In this case it comes from Bromley. I’m not sure if Bromley is any further away. I therefore assume that the southeast winds have their origin here. Probably from a big wind machine or something. Unfortunately, we didn’t discuss that at the Weather Forecasting College.

If you have any weather-related questions, please contact Mr. Attlee by sending an email to [email protected] Subject line “For Mr. Attlee”.

Tube ponders with Barry Heck

Our resident tube lover reports daily about the London Underground.

Position yourself in the right place, and the area around the bank station follows the postmodern curves of Number One Poultry so perfectly that it appears to be part of the building. Well, it does me.

Follow Barry on Twitter @HeckTube. It is occasionally interesting or relevant, but not today, it seems.

Good thing of the day

Visit the Ace Hotel in Shoreditch tonight to organize a fundraiser for Australian bushfire aid. Singer Chrissy Bray hosts an evening of singing, dancing, an auction and a two-course meal. Find out more and book tickets.

