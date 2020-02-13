Check out our guide to Valentine’s Day events

VALENTINE EVENTS: It’s Valentine’s Day. If you’re looking for something to celebrate with your significant other, check out our guide to London Valentine’s Day events, from museum to afternoon tea.

LONDON MOTORCYCLE SHOW: Start your engine for the London Motorcycle Show and drive into the city for three days. Check out the latest motorcycles, equipment and accessories, watch live races in the Michelin Thunderdome and Google Vintage motorcycles in the Bonhams Classic Zone. Excel London, various prices, book in advance, 14th-16th February

LONDON ANIME CON: Anime, gaming, comic and cosplay fans come to London Metropolitan University for the London Anime & Gaming Con. Stage events, panel discussions, parties and performances are on the program, including an anime viewing room and the opportunity to meet manga artists. Visitors are very encouraged to wear costumes. London Met (Holloway), from £ 9 per day, book in advance 14th-16th February

New exhibition Out Of The Blue opens in the Fashion & Textile Museum

OUT OF THE BLUE: The influential company Designers Guild is celebrated in the new Out Of The Blue exhibition at the Fashion & Textile Museum. The company was founded 50 years ago in Chelsea. The exhibition provides access to his archives and shows how it has changed the way we look and use color, pattern and texture in our homes. Fashion & Textile Museum (Bermondsey), included in the ticket price, advance booking, February 14 – June 14

HELL’S MILE: British military historian Terry Brighton gives a free lecture on Hell’s Mile, also known as Valley of Death, a battle that the Light Brigade faces. Hear stories from the written reports of some survivors and find out about the officer who was responsible for the disaster. National Army Museum (Chelsea), free, book in advance, 11.30 a.m.

Attend a Hendrix house party

FRIDAY LATE: The neighboring houses, in which both Handel and Hendrix lived (not simultaneously), remain open for a house party for a long time. Live music, DJs and film projections are part of the fun, and there is a chance to see parts of the museum that are normally not open to the public, including the stairs that Hendrix would have entered his apartment on. Handel & Hendrix (Mayfair), £ 25, book ahead, 19 o’clock

AS HARRY SALLY MEETED: 1989 romcom When Harry met Sally, he is brought out for a special Valentine’s Day screening. Watch Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan develop a short friendship and reunite five years later. It is preceded by a screening of the short film Memoirs of a Geeza. Harris Academy South Norwood, £ 9 / £ 7 / £ 5, book in advance 7.45 p.m.

There’s a Motown battle at Blues Kitchen Brixton

NEW YORK BRASS BAND: Start your weekend with live New York Brass Band music. Expect things to be loud and lively, with cocktails and grills at the bar and DJs that keep things going until the wee hours of the morning. Blues Kitchen (Camden), £ 4.52, book in advance, 21 clock

MARVIN GAYE VS. STEVIE WONDER: Motown fans will be happy because the music by Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder goes head to head. Dance the night away to hits from both singers performed live by the house band. Blues Kitchen (Brixton), £ 5.72, book in advance, 21 clock

DRAG KARAOKE: New (ish) Aushorort colors keep things interesting on Valentine’s Day with a drag karaoke special. Howl your heart at the anti-Valentine’s Day event with separation ballads and lots of glitter. Hoxton colors, free, book in advance, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

London Weather with Inclusion Attlee

Our idiosyncratic weather forecast returns and keeps you up to date on the London sky.

Not much to love about the Valentine’s Day weather. I fear even more showers and gusts. When you give your loved one a bouquet, at least the windswept, ragged bouquet looks a bit more natural. If you are planning a romantic walk in the park, make sure that your partner enjoys avoiding puddles and flying debris.

Contact Mr. Attlee with weather-related thoughts or pictures by sending an email to [email protected] Subject line “For Mr. Attlee”.

Tube ponders with Barry Heck

Our resident tube lover expresses everyday thoughts on the London tube.

With the inevitability of Cupid’s soaring arrow, someone created a Valentine’s Day subway map full of word games on love. Some of them will make you giggle. Bank has become a spank. St. John’s Wood is now St. John Would! But the creators of the card (design studio Lunes) left out most of the stations, probably because they couldn’t imagine a good pun. (Come on, Liverpool Street could easily become Lover’s Pool Treat.)

Follow Barry on Twitter @HeckTube.

Good thing of the day

Storm Ciara has caused chaos across the country, including at Vauxhall City Farm, where more damage has been done to an already annoying roof. The urban farm is funding crowdfunding to replace the roof that houses the alpacas Tom, Ben and Jerry. Donate here.

