Things to do in London today: Friday 17th January 2020

advertisement

Myra Dubois performs at Watermans

Things to do

Model development: Choo Choo! The London Model Engineering Exhibition is returning to the capital this weekend with 2,000 miniature locomotives, ships and planes. Clubs and clubs from across the UK display their creations, including a 5-inch steam locomotive, 750 tiny 1: 1200 scale ships and a James Bond exhibition. Alexandra Palace, £ 11.50 / £ 4, book in advance, 17th-19th January

TRIA FATA: The puppet show Tria Fata is part of the London International Mime Festival. With a puppeteer and a one-man band, the French theater group La Pendue portrays an old woman approaching death and postpones the inevitable by telling her life. Jackson’s Lane (Highgate), £ 18 / £ 16, book in advance 17th-19th January

advertisement

SHORT FILMS: Only a few days until the London Short Film Festival. Our selection from today’s program are Midnight Movies, a series of exciting and cool short films that are shown at the witching hour, How To Deaf, films that explore the experience of D / Deaf, and Gothic !, a series of macabre short films. Different locations and prices, book in advanceuntil January 19

Midnight Movies is part of the London Short Film Festival

Get away with his life: Hear from Sir Nicholas Young, whose book The Flight with His Life tells the story of his father, Major Leslie Young, from Dunkirk to D-Day and beyond. Major Young took part in a raid on Lofoten in Norway, fought and was captured in Tunisia, and fled an Italian POW camp before it was taken over by the Nazis – it’s quite a story. National Army Museum (Chelsea), free, book in advance, 11.30 a.m.

LIVE MUSIC: The seven-member band Têtes de Pois from Leeds will play a free performance on Friday evening. Start your weekend with a mix of jazz fusion, world grooves and the band’s original music from their debut EP. Southbank Center, free, just show up, 6 p.m.

SK8 FRY-DAYS: Visit the skate park under the Waterloo station to master ramps and courses for an evening. It’s completely free – including the fried chicken and beer that are available in the cafe. House of Vans (Waterloo), free, just show up, 6-10 p.m.

Choo Choo! Everyone on board at Ally Pally

GREAT ART NIGHT: Have a creative Friday night at the Big Art Night, a pop-up exhibition and drawing class. Browse and buy affordable collage and charcoal art and create your own. Take cash with you. Kentish Town Community Center, £ 5.98, book in advance, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

THE AMAZING JOHNATHAN: Watch the 2019 documentary The Amazing Johnathan, shot three years after illusionist Johnathan had only one year to live due to a heart condition. In the film, he’s on an epic comeback tour, and the screening is preceded by a comedy and juggling performance. Harris Academy South Norwood, £ 9 / £ 7 / £ 5, book in advance, 7:45 p.m.

Resistance Comedy: Dugdale Center’s regular comedy night Resistance Comedy is back, with a pretty good cast. See Jerry Bakewell – Britain’s most unsuccessful Mexican wrestler and Europe’s toughest entertainer – as well as emerging star Kelsey De Almeida, TV comedy star Fiona Allen and others live on stage. Dugdale Center (Enfield), £ 13 / £ 10, book in advance, 7:45 p.m.

DEAD FUNNY: Comedy actress Myra Dubois – the “Siren of South Yorkshire” – plays the giggling cabaret show Dead Funny, in which she performs her own funeral to ensure that she milks it for maximum attention. Watermans (Hounslow), £ 15 / £ 14, book in advance, 8.30 p.m.

Tube ponders with Barry Heck

Our resident tube lover reports daily about the London Underground.

The Victorians invented a lot, but they weren’t as keen on health and safety. I thought I would help them by improving the signage on this drawing of a crowded platform from 1881.

Follow Barry on Twitter @HeckTube.

Good thing of the day

Register now to participate in RNIB’s Double Dash 5k Fun Run. Grab a friend, go for a walk, run, or skip the distance as a bound duo and raise money for the charity for vision loss. Learn more and sign up.

What we read

advertisement