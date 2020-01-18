Things to do in London this weekend: January 18-19, 2020

advertisement

Every weekend

Canary Wharf Winter Lights is back

WINTER LIGHTS: The Winter Lights Free Lighting Festival is back in Canary Wharf for the sixth time. Stroll among the skyscrapers and see colorful installations, some new to this year and others you’ll know from previous years. Check out our guide to eating and drinking in the area and make a night out of it. Canary Wharf, free, just show up, 16th-25th January

advertisement

LONDON BLUES WEEK: Wash off the January blues with a good dose of blues music. London Blues Week takes over various locations in the capital where musicians from all over the world perform. Highlights this weekend include Kirk Fletcher and Ben Poole at The 100 Club. Different locations and prices, book in advance, 16th-31st January

Model development: Choo Choo! The London Model Engineering Exhibition returns to the capital with 2,000 miniature locomotives, ships and airplanes. Clubs and clubs from across the UK display their creations, including a 5-inch steam locomotive, 750 tiny models of cult ships in 1: 1200 scale and a James Bond exhibition door, 17th-19th January

The Model Engineering Exhibition takes place in Ally Pally

MINDFUL DRINKING FESTIVAL: One for all non-drinkers, Dry January participants and everyone who wants to reduce their alcohol consumption. The Mindful Drinking Festival provides an insight into the non-alcoholic beverages available today, including total tea beers, wines and cider. Try and buy the drinks, talk to the people who make them, and take part in workshops and master classes. The Truman Brewery (Brick Lane), free entry, just show up, 18th-19th January

ADVENTURE TRAVEL SHOW: Do you suffer from the January blues? With the Adventure Travel Show you can sort your travel plans for 2020. If you want to spend a relaxing beach vacation, this is probably not for you, but for trekking and cycling vacations, safaris, and more, it’s an opportunity to meet tour operators, attend lectures and workshops, and find out what travel options you have. Olympia London, £ 11, book in advance,18th-19th January

RU PAUL’S DRAG CON: Yas queen! The entire cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is fabulous at RuPaul’s Drag Con. Saturday is sold out, but tickets for Sunday are still available. Baga Chipz, Divina de Campo and Crystal are among the acts that go crazy with live comments from RuPaul. Can we get an amen? Olympia London, from £ 40, book in advance, 18th-19th January

There are still a few tickets left for RuPaul’s Drag Con.

ON EDGE: It is the last weekend of the Science Gallery’s On Edge exhibition, which looks at the causes and effects of fear in modern life. Artwork and scientific research combine to examine the individual experiences of people with fear and offer some options for taking action. Science Gallery (London Bridge), free, just show up, until January 19

DEVELOPED IN CUBA: Designed In Cuba, an excellent exhibition for Cuban graphic design, is also on the last weekend. It not only shows the work of some highly skilled designers, but also offers an alternative look at historical events to those with which most of us grew up. House of Illustration (King’s Cross), included in the entrance fee (£ 8.80), book in advance, until January 19

MIME FESTIVAL: The London International Mime Festival continues to advance and artists from all over the world come to the capital. Our favorites this weekend include The Strange Tale by Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel and the puppet show The Water Babies. Different locations and prices, book in advance, until February 2nd

Saturday January 18th

Take part in a traditional evening.

WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY: Do you have a new camera and want to use it? Attend the London Wetland Center’s one-day wildlife photography workshop. It is aimed at beginners and covers the use of camera settings and the basics of competition. Spend time outdoors to use your new knowledge and have your question answered in the one-to-one lesson. London Wetland Center (Barnes), £ 60.50, book in advance, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WALL STREET ON WATER: Take a stroll through Wall Street on Water with The London Ambler and see how the East End and Docklands have become one of the world’s major financial centers since the 1980s. Learn about the region’s politics and business as you skim over the architecture. Dunbar Wharf (Limehouse Link), £ 12 / £ 10, book in advance, 10.30am-12.30pm

Layers of London: The team from the excellent Layers of London project is on-site today and offers family-friendly workshops where the public can explore the Victorian streets of London. Digitally trace buildings and streets to create new layers of London’s past. Museum of London, free, just show up, 11 clock

Try wildlife photography

KEATS IN HAMPSTEAD: The experts at Keats House take a stroll through Hampstead Village and tell the story of the poet’s life in the area. See places that have inspired his work, including the heath itself, accompanied by readings, and land in the house where he once lived. Hampstead tube station, £ 12, book in advance 11 am-1.30pm

WASSAIL: Charming cocktail bar The Midnight Apothecary starts in 2020 with an evening full of complaints. Gather around the fire in the roof garden and have a few cider drinks before working up to the apple tree in the lower garden and participating in some traditional water novels. Brunel Museum (Rotherhithe), £ 10, book in advance, 6-10 p.m.

BRENT BOROUGH THE CULTURE: After Waltham Forest’s tenure, Brent is the London borough of Culture for 2020. The big kick-off event is Rise, a free outdoor event that tells the story of Brent with dance, theater, and projections against the backdrop of the Wembley Stadium. Wembley Park, free, just show up, 19 o’clock

Ascent takes place in Wembley

How does it feel to be loved?: Regular club night How does it feel to be loved? is dedicated to the cult indie band Neutral Milk Hotel tonight. Hear every song from their groundbreaking album “In The Airplane Over The Sea” during the evening, mixed with the usual mix of indie pop, Nordic soul, girl groups and sixties heartache. The Phoenix (Cavendish Square), £ 6 / £ 4, book in advance, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday January 19th

Visit Adams Antiques Fairs

Bird watching walk: Take your binoculars with you and take a winter birdwatching walk at the London Wetland Center. Keep an eye out for wigeons, bitterns, teal, and other species. A keeper will give you tips on how to identify these species. London Wetland Center (Barnes), £ 16.50, book in advance, 9.30am-11am

DICKENS TOUR: Explore the Charles Dickens Museum before it’s open to the public. Your guide is the housekeeper of the Dickens family and will guide you through her apartment during your vacation in Broadstairs. Charles Dickens Museum (Bloomsbury), £ 15 / £ 12, book in advance, 10.11.11.45 a.m.

Take a garden tour at Fulham Palace – hopefully without snow!

VINTAGE SALE: Update your wardrobe and do your part to help the planet at the East London Vintage Kilo Sale. Make yourself comfortable with used retro and vintage items and pay by weight. So you get a whole new outfit for a few pounds. York Hall (Bethnal Green), book £ 3 in advance, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ANTIQUES FAIR: Antique experts and beginners are invited to the monthly Adams Antiques Fairs. Over 140 stalls from retailers across the UK and beyond sell jewelry, artwork, housewares, furniture and more. Royal Horticultural Halls (Westminster), £ 4, book in advance, 10 a.m. – 4.30 p.m.

Browse the East London Vintage Kilo Sale

ASTRO PHOTOGRAPHY: Try astrophotography and learn how to take beautiful photos of the night sky in this one-day course. An experienced astrophotographer and astronomer will show you how you can optimally use your DSLR camera to capture the cosmos. City Lit (Covent Garden), £ 49, book in advance, 10.30 a.m. – 3.00 p.m.

GARDEN TOUR: Embark on a walking tour of Fulham Palace Botanical Gardens with an experienced guide. Learn about the different specimens grown there and see how the various bishops of London have left their own mark on the gardens over the years. Fulham Palace, £ 6, just show up, 12.30- 1.30 p.m.

MEASURE FROST: Find out more about the frost fairs that used to take place on the frozen Thames. At this family-friendly crafting session, create a collage inspired by the cold winter of 1820. Keats House (Hampstead), free, book in advance, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

TRAIN, DRAINAGE AND REMAINING ITEMS: Take a guided walking tour with Marilyn Greene, the Footprints of London guide, who deals with developments in the Blackfriars region. Find out how the growth of the tube relates to the banks of the Thames in the region and pay attention to where the river fleet flows into the Thames. Blackfriars tube station, £ 12 / £ 9, book in advance 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

advertisement