Things to do in London this weekend: 25-26 January 2020

Activities this weekend are sponsored by the Dulwich Picture Gallery.

Every weekend

Find ways to celebrate Australia Day in London. Photo: Crosstown donuts

BURNS NIGHT: January 25th is Burns Nights, which means the Scots in London will be celebrating all sorts of festivals this weekend. Take a look at our guide to Burns Night events in London to find the closest Ceilidh or Haggis.

AUSTRALIA DAY: January 25th is also the Australian day. Many events and parties on the topic of “Aussie” take place here in the capital. Due to the recent events in Oz, there are also numerous fundraisers to fight bushfires. Whether you come from Down Under or Deptford, join in and show your support.

CHINESE NEW YEAR: Saturday is a busy day as it is also the official start of the year of the rat. Take a look at our guide to Chinese New Year celebrations, which includes special menus, film screenings, and family events.

It is Lightopia’s first weekend in Chiswick

LIGHTOPIA: Lightopia – the new incarnation of the Magical Lantern Festival – is in London on its first full weekend. There are acrobats, musicians, and three-story lanterns, and the festival also has an interactive element: a button on the floor that you can step on to control the music, and a tree surrounded by drums that you use to hold your own Color can change. Chiswick House and Gardens, £ 20 / £ 13, book in advance January 22 – March 1

SLOW MARATHON: The Museum of Walking plans to host four seasonal slow marathons around Greenwich in 2020, the first of which will take place over two days this weekend. Join one or both days and determine the final route as you pass World Heritage sites and cross the meridian line. Greenwich, £ 5, book in advance, 25th-26th January

LARGE GARDEN BIRD CLOCK: Help the RSPB keep an eye on the number of wild birds in London by participating in the Big Garden Birdwatch. If you are lucky enough to have a garden or an outdoor area, you need to count and record the number and types of birds that visit it for an hour. Then register with the RPSB. The charity then uses the data to identify patterns, anomalies, or species that are at risk. Free, 25th-27th January

TABLE TENNIS: The Ping Pong World Championship plays against Ally Pally for the eighth time in a row. See how the best international players compete in fast and furious sports. The finale takes place on Sunday evening. Alexandra Palace, different prices, book in advance, 25th-26th January

Bridget Riley is one of the exhibitions that close this week. © Bridget Riley 2019 Photo: Stephen White & Co

CLOSE SOON: Several major exhibitions are in their final week. Pick your priorities or try to bypass them all this week:

Bridget Riley at the Hayward Gallery (£ 18, book in advance until January 26th ).

Gauguin portraits in the National Gallery (£ 20- £ 24, book in advance, until January 26th )

Leonardo: Experience a masterpiece at the National Gallery (£ 16- £ 20, book in advance, until January 26th )

Pre-Raphaelite Sisters in the National Portrait Gallery (£ 17 – £ 20, book in advance, until January 26th )

Zandra Rhodes: Fifty Years of Fabulous at the Fashion & Textile Museum until January 26th)

A Dutch master dazzles in the spectacular and cinematic Rembrandt exhibition at the Dulwich Picture Gallery

A woman in bed by Rembrandt van Rijn 1645-1646, National Galleries of Scotland. Presented by William McEwan in 1892. Photograph by Antonia Reeve

This month, take an insightful journey through Rembrandt van Rijn’s key years at the Dulwich Picture Gallery. Rembrandt’s light shows over 30 breathtaking works by the Dutch master from 1639 to 1658, including “Woman bathes in a stream”, “The denial of Saint Peter” and “A woman in bed” (illustration). But it’s not just the masterpieces that make this exhibition so special …

Innovative light and design immerse the viewer in the world of Rembrandt and immerse them in their storytelling and mastery of light. In-house curators worked with award-winning cameraman Peter Suschitzky (Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back) to achieve a critical triumph for an exhibition that Evening Standard saw as “essential” and received a glowing four-star review of our own art Critic.

Rembrandt’s light ends on February 2nd, which means you only have two weeks to see it. The good news is that this includes two special late night openings. On Thursday 30th and Friday 31st January the Dulwich Picture Gallery is open until 9 p.m. Swap drinks for something cultural after work. Click here to book online and save £ 1.50 off your ticket. Hurry up – they go away quickly.

Rembrandt’s light, until Sunday February 2nd at the Dulwich Picture Gallery. Standard entry £ 16.50 *, £ 8 * for discounts and £ 5 for children under 30 (registration required). Including audio guide.

* Includes voluntary gift donations

Saturday, January 25th

Last chance to see Canary Wharf Winter Lights this year

PICASSO AND PAPER: The Royal Academy today brings together more than 300 works by Pablo Picasso for a new exhibition opening, all linked by the material used: paper. They range from early studies for his Guernica oil painting to a 4.8 m wide collage and span his entire 80-year career. The Royal Academy, £ 18 – £ 22, book in advance, January 25 – April 13

WOOL SPINNING: You’ve probably never tried the following: Woolen spiders. Try out the traditional craft and learn how to make your own skein of sheep wool. No previous knowledge is required and it is also an opportunity to learn about the history of sheep in the Royal Parks. Hyde Park, £ 25, book in advance, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

THE LION KING: The Lion King remake in 2019 is the focus of this family film club. Get there early to attend a pre-film musical and creative workshop where you can play African instruments and make your own African-inspired artwork. Harris Academy South Norwood, £ 5, book in advance, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

POMP & CIRCUMSTANCE: Experience the architecture of St. James’s Park with The London Ambler. The park, surrounded by monuments, parliament buildings and royal palaces, has a history of pomp and circumstance, some of which are revealed on this hike. St. James’s Park Station, £ 12 / £ 10, book in advance 10.30am-12.30pm

See the suburban architecture of the Hanger Hill area

HANGER HILL: Take a tour of the Hanger Hill area in West London with Jen Pedler, the guide from Footprints of London, with a focus on suburbs, train stations and subways. Check out some excellent examples of suburban architecture from the 1930s as the suburbs expanded rapidly, and learn more about the history of the “junction node” at Hanger Lane subway station. West Acton underground station, £ 12 / £ 9, book in advance, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

PAINT VAN GOGH: Try creating your own version of Van Gogh’s peach tree painting. Pop-Up Painting offers all the materials for the class, which is open to painters of all levels, and an experienced artist is available to provide instructions if needed. Happenstance (St Paul’s), £ 29.99, book in advance, 4-6 p.m.

Martin and Shirlie Kemp host the Big Band Broadway

WINTER LIGHTS: It’s the last night to see Canary Wharf’s winter light installations. Follow the map to check them all, or just roam the area and see what you can see – a word of waterfall, illuminated benches, and psychedelic trees are among the highlights. Here’s our guide to eating and drinking in the area so you can make it a night out. Canary Wharf, free, just show up, 6-10 p.m.

BIG BAND BROADWAY: Former Spandau ballet member and Eastenders actor Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie are among the performers on this Broadway evening. Hear songs from Sweet Charity, Cabaret and other hit shows accompanied by the London Concert Orchestra. Southbank Center, £ 17.50- £ 52.50, book in advance, 7.30 p.m.

Sunday January 26th

Visit the Whitewebbs Museum in Enfield

WHITEWEBBS MUSEUM: It is the monthly opening of the other Whitewebbs London Transport Museum in Enfield. Toy vehicles, model airplanes, old gas masks, motorcycles and old fire engines are just a few of the many objects on display. Whitewebbs Museum (Enfield), £ 7, just show up, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

DIFFERENT BODIES: At the end of the Misbehaving Bodies exhibition, the Wellcome Collection offers a day full of similar activities. Make yourself comfortable with film screenings, workshops, performances and discussions on the topics of illness, care, death and grief. Watch the short film Dying Under Your Eyes, see a performance of the answers to the question “Do you consider yourself healthy?” And a performance of St. Christopher’s Hospice with a spoken word. Wellcome Collection (Euston), free, book for some activities / show up only for others, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FURNITURE FLEA: Discover all types of vintage furniture at Camden Furniture Flea. Of course there are chairs and tables for sale, but you can also go away with a more handy print, radio, record player, figure, lampshade or mirror. Cecil Sharp House (Camden), £ 4 / £ 2, book in advance, 10.30am-4.30pm

Browse the Camden Vintage Furniture Flea

OLIVER TWIST: Follow in the footsteps of Charles Dickens on this guided walking tour that focuses specifically on his novel Oliver Twist. See the area where Oliver is accused of robbing Mr. Brownlow, and the streets that were once home to some of London’s worst slums, where Dickens Fagins set up a thief pit. Age 12+. Charles Dickens Museum (Bloomsbury), £ 10, book in advance, 11 clock

DOLLHOUSE FESTIVAL: The City of London Dollshouse Festival is now in its seventh year and brings all the little things to the capital. Rummage through houses, furniture, fabrics with small prints, dolls, clothing and much more on different scales. Interesting whether you want to complete a model or are just curious about the world of miniatures. The Tower Hotel, £ 8, book in advance, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CHARLES I: Every year on the Sunday closest to the anniversary, a parade is held from St. James’s Palace to the mall and then to the banquet house in Whitehall on the anniversary of King Charles I’s death, followed by a short service. It’s free and has been taking place for over 40 years. Whitehall, free, just show up, 11.25 a.m.

Take a historic tour of Fulham Palace

PALACE TOUR: Take a guided tour for a historic tour of Fulham Palace, a building where the bishops of London have lived for hundreds of years. See how the building grew and developed when every bishop shaped the castle and learn about the different architectural styles that can be seen today. Fulham Palace, £ 6, just show up, 12.30- 1.30 p.m.

Carbon emissions: Chris Goodall, author of What We Need to Do Now: Towards a New Green Deal, talks about what we need to do to create a carbon neutral society. He believes that a society that doesn’t emit carbon dioxide would be fairer, healthier and happier and would do a lot of good to the planet. Conway Hall (Holborn), £ 8 / £ 5, book in advance, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

OUR LIVES SING: Hundreds of artists come together on stage to celebrate Holocaust Remembrance Day. Singing Our Lives ‘participants include the Syrian Musicians’ Orchestra, the Sing for Freedom Choir, the Mixed Choir, the Thurrock Community Choir of the Royal Opera House, the Mind & Soul Choir, the Citizens of the World Choir, the I Speak Music Community Orchestra and Special Guests, with all the money raised for the Singing Our Lives project. Union Chapel (Islington), £ 15, book in advance, 5:30 p.m.

