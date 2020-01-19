Things to do in London in half the semester: February 2020

advertisement

A Harry Potter event is part of the Imagine Children’s Festival at the Southbank Center

ORCHID FESTIVAL: With its floral arches and blooming animals, the Kew Gardens’ Orchid Festival is one of the most beautiful events in London every year and gives the cool London winter the much needed splash of color. This year the focus is on Indonesia with orchids from the archipelago and tigers, rhinos and orangutans made from the flowers. Timed entry has been added this year. Although the festival is already included in the admission, you have to book an appointment in advance. February 8 – March 8

IMAGINE FESTIVAL: The Southbank Center’s annual Imagine Children’s Festival focuses on everything related to children’s books and literature and is aimed at children through to adolescents. Highlights of this year’s event include a Harry Potter book celebration, a beatbox comedy show for children, and performances by Michael Rosen and Dermot O’Leary. Southbank Center, various prices, book in advance, February 12-23

HARRY POTTER ART: Haven’t made it to the Warner Bros Studio Tours in Leavesden yet? If you go this half of the year, there is the added bonus of an exhibition on the artworks of the films. The introduction to the art department offers an insight into the design of props such as Harry’s Hogwarts approval letter and the daily newspaper Daily Prophet. Warner Bros Studio Tours, various prices (exhibition included in admission), reservation required, 14th-24th February

Register the children in the Knight School at the Tower of London

KNIGHT SCHOOL: A journey back in time to the war of the Roses in 1471, when knights from the houses of York and Lancaster were in battle. Find out if you have what it takes to become a 5- to 12-year-old knight at the Tower of London Knight School. There the tutors teach the necessary skills and conclude with a knight’s ceremony. Tower of London, included in the ticket price, reservation recommended, 15th-23rd February

PERMIAN MONSTER: Yes, dinosaurs are cool, but what happened before the dinosaurs? Permian Monsters is it, and the Horniman Museum dedicates a new, family-friendly exhibition to saber-toothed predators and bizarre insects 252 million years ago. Learn about the Permian period and the creatures that lived back then through full-size fossil skeletons and animatronic creatures. Horniman Museum (Forest Hill), family ticket £ 18, book in advance, February 15 – November 1

Come face to face with Permian monsters

LET IT GO: Racing cars are the focus of the Cutty Sark this half-year, where children are invited to design their own creations and race. It is based on the slim design of the Cutty Sark, which was developed for record trips across the oceans. Cutty Sark (Greenwich), included in the shot, just show up, 17th-21st February

THE BIGGEST SHOWMAN: Visit the roof of the Berkeley Hotel for cozy, family-friendly screenings of The Greatest Showman at the Rooftop Winter Cinema. Make yourself comfortable under fluffy blankets for the special events during the lecture period and enjoy a menu with Aspen motifs for adults as well as mini burgers, fries and chocolate brownies for younger viewers. The Berkeley (Knightsbridge), £ 95 adults / £ 75 children, book in advance February 17th to 23rd

Potion room: Wands at the ready while enjoying afternoon tea in the Potion Room. Take a potion course at the secret school for alchemy wizards and enjoy a sweet and savory afternoon tea that is combined with the potions you make. Age 8+. Cutter & Squidge (Soho), £ 49.50 (£ 39.50 children), book in advance until May 2020

The Berkeley hosts special mid-term screenings

FAMILY EXCURSIONS: Tired of walking through the same old museums and parks? Try one of these seven alternative family days in London with caves, windmills and more. Or visit a budget-friendly alternative to the big attractions. If your kids are a little older, check out these ideas for a day trip with teenagers. Check out our map to see where you can see animals in London – whatever the weather.

WHERE TO EAT: Finding a place to eat with children can be difficult, but these child-friendly restaurants in London offer more options than just pizza and fries. The pub seems an inappropriate proposition, but take it with you – we’ve put together the best family-friendly pubs in London. See if your local made the list. Alternatively, you can try these restaurants where kids eat for free.

CULTURE GEIERE: You may think art galleries and theaters are a no-go when you have kids in tow, but these London theaters are great for children’s shows, and these family-friendly art galleries will keep kids happy – and have a lot to offer for moms and dads too.

Saturday February 15th

See how Mr. Men and Little Miss come to life on stage.

MEN’S: Roger Hargreaves’ Mr Men and Little Miss characters are brought to life on stage and use puppetry and music to entertain the younger audience. Mr Bump, Mr Tickle and Little Miss Splendid are among the familiar faces that appear. Age 1+. ArtsDepot (North Finchley) book ahead 15th-18th February

SHAUN THE SHEEP: The Barbican Family Film Club shows Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon. The 2018 Aardman film is about a toddler alien who crashes and needs the help of Shaun and Co. to find their way home. Adults can only participate when accompanied by children, children only when accompanied by adults. Barbican Cinema, £ 3.50 / £ 2.50, book in advance, 11 clock

Sunday February 16

Keats House has a free day of fun for the whole family

THE GREAT STINK: The summer of 1858 stank in London. Learn all about the big stink from the storyteller Emily Grazebrook and find out about the dirt, disease and pollution that made the river smell so bad. Age 5+. Museum of London Docklands, free, just show up, 15th-16th February

FAMILY DAY: Musician Luke Crookes hosts a free day of fun for the whole family at Keats House. The focus is on well-being through breathing, singing and creative expression. Keats House (Hampstead), free, just show up, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday February 17th

AQUATIC ADJUSTMENTS: Find out how people and animals have adapted to the waterways on the Thames through central London. The Museum of London offers an interactive storytelling session that looks at the past and shows what we may need to change in the future. Age 3-5. Museum of London, free, just show up, 11.12.30-12.00 a.m.

Tuesday February 18th

NATURE SKILLS: Who says kids can’t go wild in the city? Spend a day in Hyde Park and learn wild skills such as lighting a fire, cooking your own bread, and making a mask out of hazelnut sticks. The session is led by a trained forest school director who has been certified by the DBS. 8-11 year old Hyde Park, £ 20, book in advance, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CHOCOLATE TUESDAY: The Chocolate Days at the Chelsea Physic Garden are back. Learn about the history, geography and science behind cocoa and learn how the garden’s benefactor, Sir Hans Sloane, brought cocoa to England. A tour, craft activities and tastings are part of the event. Children aged 6-11 years must be accompanied by an adult. Chelsea Physic Garden, £ 17, book in advance, 10.30am-2.30pm

Wednesday February 19th

Try light painting

LIGHT PAINTING: Learn how to take pictures with a DSLR camera – a technique that uses long exposure times and has to draw up in the air with sparklers (to be honest, probably a situation where you shouldn’t try this object) , Learn different techniques and work in groups to create your own designs. Age 8+. Gunnersbury Park Museum, £ 15, book in advance, 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. / 3 p.m. – 3 p.m.

BRILLIANT BIRDS: Spend the morning at the LookOut Center in Hyde Park and help the birds that live nearby. Learn how to build a bird feeder (and take one home), follow a path to learn more about the feathered inhabitants, and take part in some bird watching. Hyde Park, free, book in advance, 11 am-3pm

Thursday February 20th

Learn more about lotions and potions at the Chelsea Physic Garden

LOTIONS AND POTIONS: Learn how plants can be used as medicine – and toxins – at the Chelsea Physic Garden Lotions and Potions session. Learn how to make your own inexpensive remedies and see some of the medicinal plants grown in the garden. From the age of 7, all children must be accompanied by an adult. Chelsea Physic Garden, £ 17, book in advance, 10.30am-2.30pm

LITTLE PRINCE: Hear the classic story of the little prince retold on stage by a pilot stranded in the desert. Dance, comedy, spoken word and music play a role in the lively show. ArtsDepot (North Finchley), from £ 9, book in advance, 14 o’clock

Friday February 21

PUPPET WORKSHOPS: Learn the art of shadow puppet play in a workshop by the award-winning theater group Smoking Apples. Use one of their designs or draw your own and make a puppet that you can take home with you. Age 7+. Gunnersbury Park Museum, £ 15, book in advance, 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. / 3 p.m. – 3 p.m.

PAST LONDON: Meet a Londoner from the past at the Museum of London. Stroll through the galleries and look for actors who play the role of important city dwellers, including sewer pioneer Joseph Bazalgette and fire service assistant Edith Tynan. Age 6+. Museum of London, free, just show up, 11 clock

Saturday February 22nd

Amazing animations at Barbican

Familienspaßtag: The Royal Institution hosts an entertaining family day on secrets and lies. Lectures, demonstrations and experiments take place all day long and cover suspicious statistics, technical meltdowns and much more. Royal Institution (Mayfair), £ 16 / £ 10, book in advance, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

AMAZING ANIMATIONS: As part of the London International Animation Festival, the Family Film Club of the Barbican Cinema shows Amazing Animations. The 70-minute program shows 12 short animated films from all over the world, all of which are suitable for children from 0 to 7 years and their families. Barbican Cinema, £ 3.50 / £ 2.50, book in advance, 11 clock

Sunday February 23rd

Learn more about fishing in the Thames

ZOG: ArtsDepot provides entertainment with performances by Zog. Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s trainee Dragon is brought to life with new songs and a lot of mischief for which he is known. ArtsDepot (North Finchley), from £ 9, book in advance, 22-23rd February

GONE FISHING: Find out about the history of fishing in the Thames. The river was declared biologically dead in 1957, but today many species of fish thrive there. Take part in activities to learn more about these species and how people have fished in the Thames throughout history. Age 6+, Museum of London, free, only show up, 22-23rd February

