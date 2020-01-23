advertisement

The police chase a thief with a “deep voice” who stole cash from a cash register in an M&S branch.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, at the retailer on Lord Sheldon Way in Ashton-under-Lyne.

advertisement

Police said the man approached a counter in the grocery section of the store, leaned forward and stole a large sum of money from the till before he fled.

A CCTV picture of a man officials want to speak to about the crime has been released.

Police also said the man “spoke with a deep voice and a strong Eastern European accent.”

PC Sultan of the GMP Tameside District said: “No one was injured in this incident, but the cashier in question was shaken.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“The store was busy at the time, so we believe there are people who can recognize the man and support our requests.”

Information can be provided to the police on 0161 856 9242, quoting incident number 2198, dated November 1, 2020.

Alternatively, information can be forwarded anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app – download it here for your Apple or Android device. The MEN email newsletter also gives you an overview of the most important articles that are sent daily to your inbox. Subscribe here. And here you can follow us on Facebook.

advertisement