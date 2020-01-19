Thick fog remains covered over Wellington after causing flight delays and diversions

advertisement

ROBERT KITCHIN / STUFF

Flights to and from Wellington have been diverted, canceled or delayed due to fog on Sunday.

Thick fog probably lingers until late Monday morning when a blanket of low clouds has rolled over the city.

Some flights to and from Wellington have been canceled, others delayed, but domestic flights from Tauranga, Auckland and Christchurch would arrive as usual.

A number of flights were diverted from Wellington Sunday afternoon because the view of the airport had been reduced from 2,000 meters to 600 meters.

ROBERT KITCHIN / STUFF

A meteorologist from Metservice said the fog would probably last until late Monday morning with a low cloud that reached even lower.

On Monday morning, Metservice said the cloud was around 200 ft and expected it to disappear at 11 am.

Melanie Nunn, Wellington Airport’s communications manager, said the weather was affecting flights going in and out of the city.

ROBERT KITCHIN / STUFF

An Air NZ plane taking off from Wellington Airport during the fog on Sunday.

A number of Air New Zealand’s regional turbo prop services were hit by the fog on Sunday.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said that several flights had to return to their departure port and that a flight from Blenheim to Wellington had been canceled due to the weather.

A spokesperson for Virgin Australia said that flights VA101 from Brisbane and VA107 from Sydney were both diverted to Christchurch as a precaution.

ROBERT KITCHIN / STUFF

Mist has taken over Wellington, as a result of which flights were diverted and canceled on Sunday afternoon.

“Our team of meteorologists are currently evaluating weather conditions.

“If conditions improve, both flights will continue to Wellington.”

Three Jetstar flights between Auckland and Wellington were hit by the fog on Sunday.

A Jetstar spokesperson said the weather had affected his flights in and out of the capital.

“Concerned customers have been given the option of flying to the next available service at no extra cost or with a voucher for the full amount of their booking.”

A spokeswoman for Qantas confirmed that two of his flights had been diverted.

Passengers had been given overnight stays and would be put on the next available flight, she said.

Three other flights between Australia and New Zealand were affected, she said.

Flights to and from Wellington can be checked here.

