A Greater Manchester council chairman has accused the government of ignoring the plight of local residents near the UK’s busiest motorway to tackle poor air quality.

The combined agency is developing a Clean Air Zone (CAZ), in which the most polluting vehicles will be charged on the streets of the city region to compensate for the increase in nitrogen dioxide levels.

In return, the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was asked to ensure that Highways England takes the same measure as the local authorities.

The state-owned company has proposed introducing speed limits on main roads at 60 miles an hour, as well as better traffic management and more barriers.

However, their plans do not envisage bringing the nitrogen dioxide concentration on parts of the road network managed by Highways England below the legal level, which was requested by the councils.

Coun David Molyneux, chairman of the Wigan Council, fears that residents near the M6, which cuts through the neighborhood near several cities and towns, are at risk.

On Thursday, he told cabinetmates: “There seems to be a lack of understanding of air quality on highways that run through the city.

A clean air zone is not the same as a congestion charging zone.

The purpose of a clean air zone is to improve air quality by asking drivers to switch to a cleaner vehicle and to reduce the number of most polluting vehicles that drive in the designated area.

It is not intended to fight traffic jams.

“The M6 ​​leads past very large areas in which our residents live. This is the busiest highway in the country, but I feel like it will be completely ignored. “

Coun Paul Prescott, who is responsible for transportation, added: “There must be a level playing field and the impact (of the M6) must be recognized by the government.”

Heads of state and government from across the region will meet on January 31 to discuss the progress of their clean air plan, which has been delayed due to funding and legal issues.

The government has pledged £ 36m to the CAZ, bringing buses, coaches, trucks, vans and taxis up to £ 100 a day.

However, the combined agency wants GBP 116m to be used to achieve its broader vision, which includes plans to help drivers of these vehicles make the switch.

The Clean Air Zone would be the largest of its kind outside of London

A Defra spokesman said: “We have already allocated £ 36m to Greater Manchester to support their new clean air zone. We continue to work with them to push these plans to the end and will consider the next steps in due course. “

At the meeting, heads of state and government will also agree to send a letter to Secretary of Transport Grant Shapps asking for a consultation to tighten regulations on the idling of vehicles to be brought forward.

Manchester schools are encouraged to introduce “no idle zones” to prevent parents from running their car engines outside the school gates.

A £ 20 fine can only be imposed if the driver does not turn off the engine and local authorities in Greater Manchester do not consider the scheme an effective deterrent.

The councils have also called for more powers to deal with traffic congestion, e.g. B. blocking roads outside of schools for drivers during drop-off and pick-up times.

Such systems were introduced as “school streets” in London, but according to a report, the government currently has no plans to grant such powers to city councils outside the capital.

