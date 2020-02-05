Advertisement

Mo Abudus new luxury leisure resort, EbonyLife Place, has just announced its first Valentine’s LoveFest, a unique range of packages for couples who want to celebrate Valentine’s Day (February 14-16) in Lagos in a different way.

With a boutique hotel, 3 restaurants, 3 VIP lounges, a pool bar, a rooftop lounge and a luxury cinema with 5 screens, EbonyLife Place is the only location in town that can offer this type of event. All 5 floors of this unique space will be entirely dedicated to the festival of love for three days. Treat yourself to a weekend with all-inclusive services without having to leave Lagos, and still feel completely isolated from the hustle and bustle outside. For those who prefer to spend a day or an evening, different packages have been put together for every taste and budget.

For family members and friends who want to celebrate the season of love, a number of activities have been put together specifically to prove that Valentine’s Day is not just for couples. From karaoke with a live band to a chocolate buffet, a champagne bar, cocktails with love motifs, classic films, and gourmet fantasies with wine pairings, there is more than enough to satisfy everyone who enjoys spending time with his Love to spend.

Just take a look at all of the following options:

The Valentine’s LoveFest

14th-16th February 2020 at EbonyLife Place

Celebrate the love of your life or loved ones by choosing one of our packages that appeals to you, or you can have it all!

In this package you have everything – check in at the beautiful White Orchid Hotel, enjoy champagne, chocolates and flowers on arrival, followed by a romantic 7-course menu in Popina Fine Dining. Visit our exclusive Love Lounge for a cozy evening full of fun, sweeten the evening at our chocolate buffet and much more …

Revive your passion in seclusion in our beautiful design boutique hotel and let us pamper you. This is your basis for two days of total enjoyment. All Valentine’s LoveFest activities are a short walk away.

Play on this amusement playground with cozy couple seating, a kiss booth, background music, and a range of activities to keep you entertained.

Enjoy the most exquisite cocktails courtesy of our famous mixologist. Our cocktail list includes: between the leaves, marry me, be my valentine and more …

Enjoy a romantic 7-course gourmet dinner with wine recommendation. Our menu reads like a gourmet’s imagination!

Go to the cinema and watch an EbonyLife favorite or choose from the regular film program.

Retreat to one of our intimate VIP lounges for a moment of seclusion with champagne and canapés. This floor is the ideal meeting point for lovers.

Our elegant rooftop restaurant, Túraká, guarantees that our extended menu will enjoy your date to the fullest. You have the option to sing along with our live band or just relax and enjoy the view.

The LoveFest by EbonyLife Valentine promises a wonderful weekend that you will remember for a lifetime. The number of rooms is limited, so reservations should be made early. To book, please call Nicole at +234 902 671 7317 to discuss options. Visit the official website for more information.

