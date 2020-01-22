advertisement

Josh Richards started uploading videos to the popular TikTok app – then called “Musical.ly” – more than three years ago.

“My sister was in the app and made a video with me. Your account went really well so I decided to create an account for myself, ”said Richards.

Jaden Hossler opened a TikTok account in February 2019. In just under a year, he won 3.7 million followers.

In summer 2016, he gained 26,000 followers on the platform. He said his videos were mainly about “fiddling with his friends”. “My content is youthful, nervous bad boy,” he told MarketWatch.

His videos were successful on the platform and he now has 11.4 million followers. He also has 2.9 million followers on Instagram.

19-year-old Jaden Hossler started on the platform in February 2019. Like Richards, he announced that he would publish videos of himself “fooling around with the boys and making jokes”. In just under a year, he won 3.7 million followers. He has 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

TikTok, owned by Chinese internet technology company ByteDance, is the social media app of choice for many teenagers. As of late 2019, it has more downloads than

In the past six months, Hossler and Richards have moved away from their parents and live in LA full-time. They live together with four other TikTok developers in the so-called “Sway House”, a community house for TikTok influencers.

They spend their days making videos for the platform together. While Hossler graduated from high school, Richards ended his last year online.

However, TikTok does not work like YouTube. TikTok doesn’t pay creators money. Instead, music artists pay for song advertising and brands for product advertising. (TikTok was not immediately available for comment.

TikTokers can earn money with gifts from their followers

Richards and Hossler were able to monetize their success with the app and hope that they can continue to expand to other social media platforms.

“The first way to make money with TikTok was to go live and get gifts,” said Richards.

When TikTok creators start a live stream, the app offers viewers the opportunity to send monetary “gifts” to those creators. The gifts are collected in a virtual wallet that is integrated into the TikTok app, and the creators can then collect the money received. TikTok takes part of this money and the creators can get the other piece in their PayPal

Account.

“That’s how many people made money at TikTok,” said Hossler. “However, TikTok recently changed the system drastically.”

Due to concerns that teens over the age of 13 send and receive thousands of dollars on the platform, TikTok limited the gift feature to those over 18. It has lost a lot of its popularity since the move, Hossler said.

Brands pay for advertising in TikTok videos

As Richards and Hossler gained more followers for TikTok, brands began to reach them and offer them money to advertise products.

The two say they have both created sponsored videos for Crocs and more recently the Cash App. “Cash App provided us with a song and we did all the skits that somehow included Cash App,” said Richards.

Richards and Hossler did not disclose how much they had earned for the video, but stated that prices depend on the brand and number of views the creator averages per video.

As gifts become more popular, Richards and Hossler believe paying song placement is the most common way to make money with the app.

Each 15-second TikTok video contains a title in the background. The more views the video receives, the more attention the song gets. Artists who want to quickly increase the popularity of a new song will pay well-known TikTok developers to include it in their videos. Richards and Hossler have advertised several songs in the app.

Hossler estimated that a person with 4 million followers and “good engagement” could make up to $ 2,000 for placing a song in a single video.

The young people helped set up a TikTok talent agency

Most TikTok developers with millions of followers don’t get $ 2,000 for a song placement. “There is a big problem with managers and people who offer these deals,” said Hossler. “Children are heavily underpaid.”

Richards and Hossler recently helped build TalentX, a talent management group for young TikTok developers. The company is run by the 23 year old YouTuber

Tal Fishman and influencer talent manager Jason Wilhelm.

Gavin Rudolph, senior talent manager at TalentX and former manager of rapper Ty Dolla Sign at Maverick Management, told MarketWatch that he expects branding prices at TikTok to increase with the popularity of the app.

“Brands haven’t spent that much money on TikTok, so they don’t know it and it’s a real risk for them to spend everything,” he said. “If we build trust in some of these brands, they’ll peel out a little more.”

Richards and Hossler look beyond TikTok

In addition to TikTok, Richards and Hossler have a total of 4.4 million followers on Instagram. They also have YouTube channels where they believe they can diversify their followers and add another source of income. YouTube’s AdSense reimburses creators based on the number of views on their videos and the number of ads in their videos.

Looking ahead, Hossler hopes to release music and become the “greatest rock star in the world” while Richards wants to focus on the entrepreneurial side of social media.

“Because of their allegiance, they have the opportunity to start businesses that people in industries they may have never looked at before really care about,” said Rudolph.

