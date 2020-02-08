Young people from various schools in the United Arab Emirates are running micro-campaigns in their schools and communities to help improve the environment.



While youth around the world are protesting against governments to take more aggressive measures against climate change, youth in the UAE are not far from it.

Young people from various schools in the United Arab Emirates are running micro-campaigns in their schools and communities to help improve the environment. Many of these initiatives have been running for several decades, according to school officials, environmentalists, and students. Several award-winning initiatives by UAE students are supported by renowned organizations such as the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

Many of these initiatives are largely awareness-raising and children are organizing numerous campaigns to reduce plastic consumption. Some young people are also launching small awareness-raising initiatives to protect endangered land and water species.

Most recently, the Emirates Environment Group (EEG), led by Chairman Habiba Al Mar’ashi, celebrated the 10th anniversary of seven students who joined the group on February 3rd. She said: “These students have shown that the keys to changing the future are in the hands of young people.

“They (students) are able to develop solutions to environmental problems, combat global warming and promote sustainability by participating in activities and groups that set the banner of environmental protection.”

Here are some of the most inspiring stories from teenagers in the UAE

1-Home-Schooled Boy launches initiative to prevent gazelles from being run over

After the death of a baby gazelle in Dubai’s Falcon City, Miqael Ibrahim and his brothers Qhalif and Yusuf installed hand-made signs that asked drivers to slow down. The signs were installed in December last year. “There is a large herd of gazelles and a few foxes in the area,” said Miqael.

After the success of the signs, Miqael began to approach his neighbors and conduct surveys on the visibility and effectiveness of the signs. “Many residents were not aware that there were gazelles and foxes in the area,” he said.

“Many have responded positively to the signs. They said there was a need in the neighborhood and now I’m interested in creating new signs for the location.” He also urges residents who have a picnic in the desert to clean up after them because the animals end up eating the plastic waste that remains.

2-Effects of climate change on the disadvantaged

Saimanish Prabhakar, a 17-year-old independent filmmaker and student at the GEMS Metropole School, has received multiple awards for his short films, including at the Los Angeles International Film Festival and the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival.

His most recent film Metanoia follows a boy’s journey on a beach in Chennai, India. The story tells the effects of our actions on the environment.

Prabhakar said: “Metanoia is a film about an underprivileged boy and his journey and changing his way of life to make a difference in the struggle for environmental conservation.

“The film shows a celebrity who donates a large check to a turtle sanctuary. She is against the fact that her own daily practices in dealing with the environment do not correlate with the intended positive message that she is trying to spread. The check for it.” She donated an advertising stunt. “

He added, “We will then focus on the boy who makes a mistake and regrets his actions. He decides to change his behavior and understand which actions can have a positive impact on the environment. This trip is called Metanoia.”

3-Young Eco-Warrior fights for the planet

Sagarika Sriram is a 12-year-old ecological warrior who is committed to “giving everyone in Dubai, then on the continent and then around the world a green space”.

Sagarika was raised from the outset with an awareness of the environment and has introduced a zero waste policy that is implemented where possible by growing vegetables and recycling water in compost pits.

When she was 10 years old, she made some documentaries and videos about the harmful effects of humans on the environment and took it on her shoulders to raise awareness of such problems.

“Raising awareness of the importance of protecting our environment is an integral part of my message,” said Sagarika, who picked up on these issues after learning about oil spills, washed-up whale carcasses, plastic turtles and the trash they contain.

Her parents saw her passion and made her register with the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG). This allowed her to talk to like-minded people and volunteer for something that is close to her heart. “In my project, I collected household paper waste, and that opened my eyes to how I can raise awareness and support recycling. Going from house to house and the citizens of the community on the importance of protecting trees and the harmful effects of Clarify landfills. ” collected over 1,040 kg of waste paper in just four weeks, “said Sagarika.

4-Plastics kill the ocean

Let’s take 12-year-old Sainath Manikandan, a student at the GEMS United Indian School in Abu Dhabi.

The 7th grade student calls himself an environmentalist and is an active member of the EEG. It is part of several climate protection groups. He said, “My main goal is to raise awareness of single-use plastic pollution.”

He started an initiative called Paper, Electronic Waste, Plastic and Cans (PEPC), in which Sainath collects all types of waste from his classrooms and the surrounding community and hands them over to the EEG for recycling. He said, “I started this campaign when I was in 4th grade. I also collect garbage from restaurants, shopping malls, and other places.”

He started the campaign alone, but now many of his friends are collecting garbage every Saturday. In the past three years, Sainath has collected 8,000 kg of plastic and 3,000 kg of paper.

Sainath decided to become environmental champion after being moved by the situation of marine animals that die from plastic and microplastic pollution. “I saw a film called Plastic Ocean that changed my life.” The 12-year-old has also developed a marine robot that can remove all types of plastic waste from the sea, including microplastics. He said: “Greta Thunberg is my heroine.”

