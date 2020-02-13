“Explosive downward protection”.

This is how Mark Spitznagel, the founder of Universa Investments, described his approach to managing market risk in an interview with Vanity Fair, which was published on Thursday. Basically, he says that he makes bets far out of the money that cost little but deliver a lot if everything breaks down.

“Truly explosive downward protection is really the only risk mitigation that the needle can move for people, as it’s the only risk mitigation that won’t cost you while you’re waiting for this to happen,” Spitznagel said. “If the market collapses, I want to make a lot of money, and if the market doesn’t collapse, I want to lose a tiny amount.” I want this asymmetry … this convexity. “

In other words, his fund offers crash insurance so that his clients can take a higher “systemic risk” with their other investments.

Spitznagel, a former trader, is a protégé of Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of the 2007 best-selling book “The Black Swan”, a metaphor that describes unpredictable, highly disruptive events – the kind that could blow up markets.

At the moment, stocks are “distorted” with the Federal Reserve winds behind them and “no longer tied to the fundamentals,” warns Spitznagel, making those who hunt for returns extremely vulnerable.

“These monetary distortions lead to this ruthless reach for returns that we all see,” he said. “Look at a screen at random and it’s pretty crazy. Big caps, small caps, credit markets, volatility; it’s crazy. Profitable is everywhere.”

Spitznagel told Vanity Fair that central bankers had lost control at the time and did not know how to correct their mistakes.

“You will never be able to” normalize “interest rates,” he said. “In our lives, recessions and stock market crashes were really triggered or triggered by central banks pulling the punch bowl away. They raise interest rates and that has slowed them down and ultimately led to the crashes we see. ”

He said they’re not stupid, just ruthless.

“They recognize that the global economy is in a situation where central banks cannot withdraw,” he said. “And they bluff when they say they can.”

Spitznagel does not predict when an inevitable downturn will occur, but if interest rates rise by themselves, “it won’t be nice,” he said.

His approach paid off when the market fell in 2008. As Vanity Fair points out, his fund grew more than 115%. And even in the following decade he was able to beat the S & P 500

SPX, -0.08%

despite his defense strategy.

But what if this panicked “Black Swan” event never happens? What if this is the new normal? Of course not, but what if?

“I don’t need the markets to ever collapse again,” said Spitznagel. “I would be pretty hunky-dory if there would never be a crash again and it would look like last year or the last 5 years or the last 10 years from now on. I would agree.”

No crash has happened yet, despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.30%

was down in the trading session on Thursday.