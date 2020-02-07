Advertisement

Harry Rosehill

These photos reveal the inherent Beauty In Hand dryers

Bird’s Nest, Deptford

How many ways are there to dry your hands?

That is the question that photographer Samuel Ryde tries to answer in his new book with the appropriate title Hand Dryers. It is filled with photos of various types of hand dryers from around the world. Ryde believes that every hand dryer has its own story, so he decided to photograph hundreds of them.

The book’s dryers come from all over the world, but here are some Londoners.

Sainsbury, Whitechapel

Bollywood stories, Holborn

Caravan, bankside

By Chloe, Fitzrovia

The Barrowboy and the Banker, London Bridge

E Pellicci, Bethnal Green

Hideaway Jazz Bar, Streatham

The Mildmay Working Men’s Club in Newington Green

The Court, Fulham

London Fields Pub, London Fields

All images of hand dryers by Samuel Ryde at Unicorn © Samuel Ryde 2020.

An exhibition of some photographs of hand dryers can be seen from March 16-20, 2020 at TM Lighting Gallery, 7 Cubitt St, WC1X 0LN. The exhibition is only open on weekdays by appointment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

