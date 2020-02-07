Harry Rosehill
These photos reveal the inherent Beauty In Hand dryers
Bird’s Nest, Deptford
How many ways are there to dry your hands?
That is the question that photographer Samuel Ryde tries to answer in his new book with the appropriate title Hand Dryers. It is filled with photos of various types of hand dryers from around the world. Ryde believes that every hand dryer has its own story, so he decided to photograph hundreds of them.
The book’s dryers come from all over the world, but here are some Londoners.
Sainsbury, Whitechapel
Bollywood stories, Holborn
Caravan, bankside
By Chloe, Fitzrovia
The Barrowboy and the Banker, London Bridge
E Pellicci, Bethnal Green
Hideaway Jazz Bar, Streatham
The Mildmay Working Men’s Club in Newington Green
The Court, Fulham
London Fields Pub, London Fields
All images of hand dryers by Samuel Ryde at Unicorn © Samuel Ryde 2020.
An exhibition of some photographs of hand dryers can be seen from March 16-20, 2020 at TM Lighting Gallery, 7 Cubitt St, WC1X 0LN. The exhibition is only open on weekdays by appointment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
