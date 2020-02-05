Advertisement

A number of Nigerians who participated in the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) probably had more than a few complaints about the process, but this is not the case for some Nigerian students studying at the University of Arkansas, USA ,

In an act of sheer patriotism, Nigerian students hosted an event to re-enact the entire NYSC experience so that their host community and other foreign students have the opportunity to experience what it is like.

The Nigerian students re-enacted the NYSC camp exercises, Mammy Market Food and Drink, the NYSC Passing-Out Parade, the NYSC Dismissal Certificate, Man O War, and other aspects of the NYSC.

In photos and videos shared online, the Nigerians and their foreign counterparts can be seen wearing their NYSC vest and khaki pants while doing the exercises involving members of the corps in their various NYSC camps across Nigeria.

One of the students Nnamdi Ezike shared photos and videos of the event on his Twitter.

Check them out below:

You are welcome. We had everything 😄 pic.twitter.com/VRfD1MIjPo

– Nnamdi Ezike (@iamendee), February 4, 2020

Cultural presentation pic.twitter.com/EpPNkzDLhC

– Nnamdi Ezike (@iamendee), February 4, 2020

Fainting parade pic.twitter.com/1t8LjAOIi0

– Nnamdi Ezike (@iamendee), February 4, 2020

Photo credit: @iamendee

